Alia Bhatt flaunts her photographic skills while capturing Ranbir Kapoor's pets



Trust Alia Bhatt to shut down the rumors like a pro. Recently, there were reports that Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, separated, but the actress soon turned to social media to share a photo of herself during the quarantine that her RK, her "photographer, clicked. Favourite,quot;. Well, if that wasn't enough, Alia visited Instagram today to share three consecutive photos. One photo had her cat, while the other two had Ranbir dogs. The actress wrote in the caption that this is her way of flaunting her photographic skills and loving her pets.



Ranbir and Alia have had several appearances together and the couple looks stunning together, soon they will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

With all the evidence on social media, there seems to be nothing to fear for Ralia fans, as the pair seem to be doing more than good. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.