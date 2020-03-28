Alabama WR Henry Ruggs is not the answer for the Broncos in the NFL draft

Kiz, your silly column hints that you have a problem with John Elway. No one in Broncos Land is betting against running back Phillip Lindsay. Rewarding him with a great contract now and turning him into the bell cow would not have been wise. Try to put something positive in your spine. You may like the results.

John, optimistic by nature

Kiz: At a time when pandemic anxiety can be overwhelming, I thank you for wrapping me up in the familiar comfort of a good old fashioned sports outfit. But just so you know: it's Broncos Country, head-jerk.

NFL free agency kept me sane for the past few weeks. I hope the NFL draft will do the same for next month.

Travis, happily distracted

Kiz: Many draftniks seem convinced that there is only one correct answer for Denver in the first round, I hope Alex Trebek reads this hint as soon as "Danger!" Resumes Production: "He was no better than Alabama's third most productive catcher and scored just one of Tide's 12 touchdowns in losses to LSU and Auburn, but he made NFL scouts drool with numbers on a stopwatch." Who Is Henry Ruggs? (Please, please, please, don't let Elway interrupt with this answer.)

He thinks there will be a wide receiver race early in the draft. So he would be happy if the Broncos go with a left tackle, but Garett Bolles could have control over that point.

Sean, a little cheeky

Kiz: I saw what you did there. Well played, but he will have to penalize you 15 yards for unnecessary rough edges.

Stop worrying about the eraser, Kiz. Elway will screw it up, no matter who is available.

Jimmy, super cheeky

Kiz: And some people in this dusty old town think I'm the one who's tough on Elway. BTW, if the Broncos want a receiver in the first round, I recommend switching and taking Justin Jefferson from LSU.

Two words: Trevor Lawrence. This season, he's a run to the bottom and the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft for the New England Patriots.

Derek, conspiracy theorist

Kiz: After letting Tom Brady walk, when the Patriots' big addition to free agency was quarterback Brian Hoyer, 34, my first thought was: Bill Belichick trying to lose? Hmm Spygate Deflategate. Tankgate?

Before the coronavirus shut down sports, the Kroenke Sports versus Comcast tiff had already conditioned me to lose two of my favorite teams.

Jason, positive side playbook student

Kiz: So what are you trying to say is: Comcast cares? Well, maybe that's a scope. But now that I think about it, maybe all those times that I have cursed through the years when cable service went to waste during a big game was actually an exercise to prepare me for sports suspension.

And today's parting shot is a gentle reminder that if you're piling up toilet paper, you're doing it wrong.

The children are intelligent. My son was talking on Facetime with a friend. And the friend said, "If you were going to die from this virus, why would you spend all your money on toilet paper?"

Jaron, observer of the human condition.