Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas contribute to COVID-19 relief funds

The only thing on people's minds today is the coronavirus outbreak and the continuing blockade the entire nation faces to stop it. Everyone from politicians to movie stars to business moguls to the mango people is under quarantine to stop the spread of the virus. However, one thing that celebrities have been doing is making sure their stardom is used in a positive way, as most of them are turning to social media to raise awareness of what to do and what not to do in the current situation. Not only that, now several stars have come out and are contributing to the PM-CARES fund, which is for relief work.

The spread of COVID-19 has affected many people and either treatment or the need for healthcare facilities such as mask distribution is still lacking. To make sure it closes, several celebrities have been contributing to the PM-CARES relief fund. While Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 million for the same, Hrithik Roshan has purchased N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers, Rajinikanth has given Rs 50 lakhs for relief work, Prabhas has given Rs 4 crore millions to Aid fund COVID-19, Ram Charan contributed Rs 70 lakh for it and last but not least, Varun Dhawan has promised to contribute Rs 30 lakhs for the PM-CARES fund.

Congratulations to all of you for stepping up in times of need!