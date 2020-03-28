527 serious crime arrests in black market marijuana enforcement – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department continues efforts to curb the violent crimes associated with the sale and purchase of marijuana and other illegal narcotics on the black market through specific enforcement actions.

Since compliance operations began on January 22, here are the preliminary grand totals as of March 22:

527 serious crime arrests (CCW, AWIM, VCSA, court order, serious crime infractions)

141 misdemeanor arrests (VCCSA- related to marijuana)

189 seized pistols (20 long pistols, 90 pistols)

6,259 ordinances issued

553 vehicles confiscated

38 stolen vehicles recovered

The total confiscated narcotics includes 236.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 1,347 suspected pills, 2,381 grams of suspected marijuana, 65.4 grams of suspected heroin, and 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

%MINIFYHTML780adcd85cb22aeadf8ed3f38b4f22f811% %MINIFYHTML780adcd85cb22aeadf8ed3f38b4f22f812%

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.