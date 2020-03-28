50 Cent's former Hitman laughs live – exposing illegal activities!

New York rapper Trav is going viral on social media after he slept 30 minutes against his longtime friend and boss Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson.

50 Cent and Trav used to be close friends, but that ended a few years ago. Trav, who claims he was one of the 50 Cent "hitters," remained cordial to his former boss until yesterday.

The quarantine must have reached Trav, because he launched into a tirade against 50-Cent, in which he seemed to be mocking himself and other former members of the 50 Cent G-Unit.

