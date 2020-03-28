50 Cent's former Hitman laughs live – exposing illegal activities!

New York rapper Trav is going viral on social media after he slept 30 minutes against his longtime friend and boss Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson.

50 Cent and Trav used to be close friends, but that ended a few years ago. Trav, who claims he was one of the 50 Cent "hitters," remained cordial to his former boss until yesterday.

The quarantine must have reached Trav, because he launched into a tirade against 50-Cent, in which he seemed to be mocking himself and other former members of the 50 Cent G-Unit.

Trav's main argument during that complaint is that 50 Cent is "p * ssy,quot; because he never committed any violent act, after becoming a famous artist. Trav claims that 50 would use their "hitters,quot; to commit violence.

In the video, Trav claims that he "searched for his weapon,quot; against 50 Cent's enemies. And he gave specific details about his illegal activity, which may end up being used by the police.

50 Cent has yet to comment on Instagram about Trav's apparent snitch. . .