50 Cent gets small in response to France's sexual assault allegation in Montana

When mentioning his enmity for the car of the rapper & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; that he bought a few months ago, the star of & # 39; Power & # 39; It seems to suggest that your enemy is screwed after being hit with the rape lawsuit.

50 cents not a little understanding afterwards French Montana He is accused of drugging and raping a woman. Weighing up the serious legal problem his enemy is currently facing, hitmaker "In da Club" went stingy in his Instagram post uploaded on Friday, March 27.

Fif shared a screenshot from a news article about the allegations targeting the French and mentioned its fuel, stemming from his comment on a car the "Choppa Choppa Down" spitter bought a few months ago. "Damn first on 08, now this #abcforlife #starzgettheapp," he wrote in the caption, apparently suggesting that the Moroccan-born star is in big trouble.

However, the post has been removed from Fif's Instagram account.

French, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, is accused of sexual assault by a woman who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe. In the lawsuit, the woman names the 35-year-old rapper, his employee Mansour Bennouna and Coke Boy Records as accused of the alleged rape incident that took place at his home on March 28, 2018.

The woman claims that she was invited to French's home and that the defendants told her to shoot, which left her completely passed out. She recalls being disabled and "several men coming and going from the room." She believes French "was one of the men who entered the room and sexually assaulted her." When she regained consciousness around 1:30 p.m., she found that Mansour was "cradling" her.

She woke up confused, intoxicated, and "felt pain in her pelvis, lower back, and vagina." After leaving French's home, the woman went to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and was administered a rape kit, which showed the presence of semen. He also reported the alleged violation to the police.

Jane accuses the accused of assault and battery, sexual assault, intentional imposition of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence. She is seeking damages for "extreme emotional distress, anxiety, memories and depression," claiming that the incident has stalled her modeling career that she has just begun to pursue.

Furthermore, he says French "had a long practice of inviting women to his recording sessions, or choosing women in bars and inviting them to the Hidden Hills home." She states that they would provide women with drinks and drugs, "for the purpose of having sex with them, regardless of whether they consented or not."

French is still a mom on demand.