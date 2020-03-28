465 new cases, 13 more deaths; Infant Among Dooms – Up News Info Chicago

In Illinois, 13 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, and 465 more have been diagnosed, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, announced Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths in Illinois to 47 and the total number of diagnosed cases to 3,491.

An infant and a state employee of the Department of Human Services were among the deaths announced Saturday.

"There has never been a death associated with COVID-19 in a baby before. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, "said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike." We must do everything possible to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves but to protect those around us. "

%MINIFYHTMLe78ac023efe910c49ff449bdad6efccb11% %MINIFYHTMLe78ac023efe910c49ff449bdad6efccb12%

The age of the cases varies from less than one to 99 years.

Despite the numbers, officials said most of the cases are in recovery, but the state is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to plan and develop a field hospital at McCormick Place to care for people with the virus. .

The entire state remains under an order to stay home until April 7. The order has been in effect for a week, and Pritzker again urged residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It is the others, the people who do not obey the order to stay home, who are putting everyone at risk," he said.

Pritzker and Ezike acknowledged that many people who likely contracted the virus and recovered are believed to be immune to the virus.

"Those who have contracted it and are recovering, if it is true that they essentially develop those antibodies that make them immune, that means there are pictures of people who have recovered who cannot contract it again." We can evaluate that later, and I think we are going to find that there are a lot of immune people, "Pritzker said.

As the need for personal protective equipment grows, Chicago-based McDonald’s donated an additional 400,000 N95 masks for Illinois workers, Pritzker announced. For all PPE donations, email [email protected]

The governor said he is working to reduce Medicaid bureaucracy and costs for patients who need treatment for COVID-19. The state requests to suspend the annual renewal process and expedite the enrollment process by eliminating some review procedures and suspension of copays and other fees. The state also guarantees the covered cost for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured patients, as well as out-of-pocket costs for insured patients, he said.

He also said he expected new recommended practices in grocery stores for social distancing, including shield protectors, a ban on reusable bags and, in some cases, cashless shopping to speed up payment.

The governor says the state does not expect the worst, but rather prepares for the worst.

On Friday, the governor announced a $ 80 million expansion of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois, saying the state has been able to waive the physical presence requirement for people to apply for or adjust their benefits. of food stamps online, in dhs. illinois.gov.

The governor also said that SNAP certifications that would expire in March, April, or May have been extended for six months.

The state now also offers stipends to help licensed child care providers operate during the pandemic, given the added burden of closed schools across the state. Licensed home child care providers can earn stipends of $ 750, centers with one or two open rooms can receive $ 2,000, and centers with three or more open rooms can get $ 3,000.

Applications will be available Monday through local child care resource and referral agencies. For more information, visit emergencycare.inccrra.org/.