& # 39; Choppy waters & # 39; wait for the Navy as the virus attacks an aircraft carrier

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Navy, the military service most affected by the coronavirus, hastened to contain its first outbreak at sea, with at least two dozen infected aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of 11 active aircraft carriers whose mission It is central to the Pentagon's strategy to deter war with China and Iran.

The Roosevelt and its contingent of fighter jets can be left out for days, sitting on the dock in Guam while testing the entire crew, more than 5,000. Navy leaders say the carrier could return to service at any time if necessary, but the sudden setback is seen as a harbinger of more trouble to come.

"The Navy is heading into rough waters in terms of preparedness in the coming months," says retired admiral James Stavridis, a former ship commander who became the top NATO commander in Europe.

In Asia, the presence of an operator is central to what the Pentagon has identified as a fundamental shift from the fight against insurgent and extremist conflicts in the Middle East to a return to "great power competition." That primarily means increased focus on China, including its militarization of the disputed areas of the South China Sea.

The aircraft carrier, like other Navy ships, is vulnerable to the spread of infectious disease due to its proximity. The huge ship is over 1,000 feet long; Sailors stretch through a maze of decks linked by steep stairways and narrow corridors. Sailors and enlisted officers have separate dwellings, but they routinely take their food from the crowded buffet lines and eat at end-to-end linked tables.

Stavridis fears that docking compartments, or bedrooms where a dozen sailors are often packed in spaces not much larger than an average kitchen, will become "birth compartments,quot; for the virus.

Although the Navy is much smaller than the Army, it represents at least a third of all COVID-19 cases reported in the military. None have been reported among the Navy submarine teams, which are widely deployed and include submarines armed with long-range nuclear missiles on constant patrol.

The commander of the US Pacific Fleet. The US Admiral John Aquilino said in an Associated Press interview Thursday night that it is unclear how long Roosevelt will remain in Guam and that his hours will be adjusted "as needed." He said that no infected sailor is a "critical health risk," but some have been hospitalized.

"We are clearly interested in ensuring that the ship and crew are healthy," said Aquilino, speaking from his base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. "But there is no doubt that the ship is ready to respond if necessary." He said concerned family members at home should know that everything possible is being done for the safety of the crew.

Relatives of Roosevelt's sailors have been contacting on social media. Expressing shock and anxiety, they alternately worried about their family members on the ship and their children at home, spraying their posts with questions about local virus tests and memes about toilet paper shortages and pandemic fears.

The Roosevelt had been in the South China Sea, and its most recent port visit had been in Vietnam's popular seaside town, Da Nang, earlier this month. The aircraft carrier participated in an exercise with another US warship in the Philippine Sea when it first detected a COVID-19 infection on board, other officials said.

When asked if the outbreak was a surprise, Aquilino said: “We are operating in the area where the disease started. All the risk and spread of this disease began in this theater. So if we were surprised, we would be naive. "

Aquilino said there are procedures in place to try to minimize any spread of the virus, "and based on the status of the entire Pacific fleet, I am very pleased with the commanding officers and teams for taking this seriously."

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Friday it would take 25 days to test all Roosevelt crew members, depending on the ship's current test capabilities, but that is urgently increasing. Separately, in a telephone interview with a group of reporters from his Pentagon office, Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Friday that he is "pretty sure,quot; that the entire team will be evaluated in less than one . week.

Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt radio show, Modly said that, broadly speaking, the Navy started thinking about global contingency plans in January, although the infections have only been pronounced in the past few weeks.

"I think we are doing well," he said. "I think obviously like everyone else in this crisis, we have to adjust a lot on the fly as we learn more about the virus and how it is behaving."

As the most recognized symbol of American maritime power, the aircraft carrier fleet has assumed a greater role in the Middle East for the past year, reverting to persistent patrols in the Persian Gulf as part of the Trump administration's strategy to deter They will attack. American and allied interests in the region.

Two carriers, the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, are currently in the Arabian Sea amid speculation about further US military retaliation for rocket attacks in Iraq attributed to Iranian-backed militias.

The Roosevelt's marginalization has a limited immediate impact on the balance of power in Asia, but it will not go unnoticed in Beijing, which is developing its own fleet of carriers.

"You can bet China is watching this closely," said Michael Mazza, an Asia special at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank. "In fact, this comes at a particularly dangerous time for China's neighbors in the region, especially Taiwan," which China considers a renegade Chinese province.

In Mazza's opinion, Chinese President Xi Jinping can see the US. USA As momentarily weakened, even militarily.

He said he was concerned that Xi might be tempted to make a move in Taiwan or in the South China Sea, "driven on the one hand by the need to divert attention from internal difficulties and unify the Party in his country and, by the other, out of an opportunistic urge to see what he can get away with. "

"The current state of the Roosevelt certainly doesn't help keep those temptations at bay."

Michael O & # 39; Hanlon, a defense and foreign policy specialist at the Brookings Institution, warned of overreacting to the Roosevelt outbreak.

He says it is "something to look at but not something to be overly anxious about."