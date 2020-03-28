& # 39; Birds of Prey & # 39; actress, Jurnee Smollett, divorced husband of nearly a decade, Josiah Bell

WENN / FayesVision

The former student of & # 39; Friday Night Lights & # 39 ;, who is the sister of Jussie Smollett, allegedly presented the documentation sometime last week to legally end her marriage to the musician.

Up News Info –

Jurnee Smollett Y Josiah Bell They are taking separate paths after almost ten years of marriage. The actress, known for her roles in the 1990 sitcom "On Our Own" and the 1997 film "Eve & # 39; s Bayou," among others, is divorcing her musician husband.

The 33-year-old star, who is the sister of misfortune "Empire"actor Jussie Smollett, had his attorney file the paperwork sometime last week, according to Us Weekly. It is unknown what led to the couple's decision to end their marriage.

%MINIFYHTMLa846ba27285235f92884a9bc2c04410011% %MINIFYHTMLa846ba27285235f92884a9bc2c04410012%

Jurnee married Josiah in October 2010. The actress, who plays Black Canady in the DC movie, "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"shares Hunter's son, 3, with her ex-husband, 37.

In March 2013, Jurnee spoke about her husband. "We were best friends even before we started dating, so we had a really excellent foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any enduring relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable," she told The Hollywood Reporter. She continued: "I think as human beings we try to hide our shortcomings and we try to present this perfect person, this person that we wish we would go to our spouse when that causes so many problems."

The two have not made a public appearance together since 2018, and the last time they were referenced on social media was in October 2019. At that point, Josiah gave Jurnee a birthday greeting. "In honor of my QUEEN's special day, I'm going to let a clip from my next EP #psistillloveyou speak for me," captioned a photo of the couple in the song via Instagram. He added: "@jurneebell & # 39; You are my goddess / By a touch of the elect of heaven …" I love you, my baby. Happy Birthday! "

Jurnee republished the sweet message on her own account, adding three red heart emojis.