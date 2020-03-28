Home Entertainment 22 Funniest Tweets About The "Tiger King,quot;

22 Funniest Tweets About The "Tiger King,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
"Here Kitty,quot; is one of the best diss songs ever.

So "Tiger King,quot; dropped on Netflix. Honestly, it's one of the most messy / entertaining shows I've seen in a long time. We collected some tweets about the show when it was first released.

Here are a few more that will make you laugh at how ridiculous this series is.

Exotic Joe: I'll tell you all, before you hear it on the news. A tiger ripped off an employee's arm. Do you want a discount? A rain check? People in the gift shop: #TigerKing

Homegirl had a tiger's arm ripped off and Joe Exotic's first move was to launch the EMS bomber. The drip never goes into the background. #TigerKing

Exotic Joe, Carole Baskin & amp; Doc Antle tries to find out who is exploiting big cats #TigerKing

John and Travis when they're both straight, but in a polygamous marriage to Joe Exotic at a makeshift zoo #TigerKing

When Joe Exotic said, "I'm broke." I am not changing the way I dress. I refuse to put on a suit. I've had a bit of kinky sex. I've tried drugs. " I think we all feel that

All Time Diss Tracks: 5: Who shot you? - BIG 4: Either - Nas 3: Hit Em Up - Tupac 2: No Vasaline - Ice Cube 1: Here Kitty Kitty - Joe Exotic #TigerKing

Exotic Joe: Then a tiger ripped off an employee's arm. Do you want a discount? people in the gift shop: #TigerKing

This is for Carole Baskin, big, fat, nasty bitch with an unpleasant smell, why you sent Joe Exotic to jail with your trifflin, dirty and white racist ass, big fat bitch, oompa loompa, bitch, body, ass, I'm going to go up and I'm going to hit the shit out of you #TigerKing

If this doesn't give you enough proof that Carole Baskin completely killed her husband, I don't know what #tigerking

* Don Lewis disappears * carole baskin, his wife: "I really think everything happens for a reason,quot; #TigerKing

