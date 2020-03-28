20-year-old woman dies after losing ATV control in Arlington neighborhood – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old woman died Friday night after losing control of an ATV in an Arlington neighborhood.
Only minutes before 11 p.m. On March 27, police responded to a call related to an ATV in block 7300 of Vicari Drive.
Investigators believe the operator, 20-year-old Payton Fischer, was traveling on the ATV westbound on Melissa Dianne Drive with two other occupants when she lost control and hit the sidewalk.
All three were ejected from the ATV as the vehicle continued to roll until it collided with a house. Fischer was transported to Mansfield Methodist Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old girl was also transported to Arlington Medical City Hospital for her injuries and an 18-year-old girl was treated at the scene.
Because the accident occurred in a private gated community and not on a classified public thoroughfare, the incident was reported as a death investigation and not a fatal accident.
This is an ongoing investigation.