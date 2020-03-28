2 More Plano Police Department Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Just a week after a Plano police officer tested positive for COVID-19, two other PPD employees did the same.

According to the city, the first employee is believed to "likely have contracted,quot; the virus during a work-related trip to a different state.

However, none of the other employees recently traveled. Authorities believe they got the virus from the first employee who tested positive.

They are currently home and "are fine with relatively mild symptoms," said a city official.

At this time, employee supervisors and representatives from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are identifying other employees who may have been in contact with them.

These employees will be placed on administrative leave and will also be evaluated if they meet the evaluation criteria of the medical provider.

One of the employees was also said to have had contact with two citizens in a job-related capacity. But both citizens have been contacted and notified of the situation.

