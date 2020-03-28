2 more die from coronavirus in Dallas County as total cases about 500 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and two more deaths, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

There are now a total of 439 positive cases in the county.

The eighth and ninth deaths from COVID-19 are reported as a DeSoto man in his 50s and a Dallas man in his 70s.

"One of today's deaths is a man in his 50s with no known underlying conditions. This serves as a sober reminder that COVID-19 is a dangerous disease for everyone and that is why it is so important that we all need to stay home. to be sure, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Authorities say that of the cases requiring hospitalization, about 65% have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

However, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

You can find more information and updates about COVID-19 in Dallas County here.