2 additional tests by Santa Rosa police officers tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Two other Santa Rosa police officers were confirmed to have contacted the new coronavirus on Friday, according to the police department.

Police Chief Rainer Navarro said the two cases bring the total number of positive cases in the police department to five.

Earlier this week, Navarro said six other employees were in quarantine. A Sonoma County sheriff's officer also tested positive for the virus, authorities said.

Sonoma County health officials reported Friday that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county have reached 50. County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase revealed the new COVID-19 control panel on Friday. of the county, which includes demographic information on those affected, including the age and sex of the patients.

Eight of the 50 Sonoma County cases have been recovered, according to the county.

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 4,600 total coronavirus cases in California, more than 100,000 in the US. USA And almost 600,000 worldwide. 27,000 people have died from the virus worldwide, more than 1,500 in the US. USA And 83 in California.