11 Paleo Sweet, Salty, Crispy, and Chewy Snacks You Can Buy Online

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
So you have taken the step and decided to go to Paleo. Good for you! But, have you discovered what you are going to eat during the day?
Even though moderation is the key to dieting success, that doesn't mean you shouldn't have a snack … and you shouldn't spoil yourself from time to time! And the best part is that you can enjoy without losing your diet. If you crave popcorn, try some busted lotus seeds. Do you need some more crunchy options? There are some great grainless cookie flavors to choose from. How about something with a little heat? A pork and veal stick with ghost pepper might suffice. And chocolate addicts don't need to give up their favorite sweet, they just need to upgrade to one that has organic chocolate and unrefined coconut sugar.
To help you embark on your Paleo journey, we have selected a handful of snacks that will satisfy all of your tasting needs. Buy our favorites below!
Hu Vegan Chocolate Bars (pack of 4)
If you are addicted to chocolate, Hu Vegan chocolate bars will be your salvation. The "no,quot; list on this bar is longer than the actual ingredient list, but most importantly, there is no sugar alcohol, cane sugar, or refined sugar. Dark chocolate sea salt is a revelation, but to truly experience heaven on earth, choose hazelnut praline. It tastes like a Nutella bar without guilt or garbage.
Dang Coconut Chips (Pack of 4)
The perfect combination of salty and sweet, Dang Coconut Chips is made by slicing coconut meat, roasting it and seasoning it with sea salt … and that's it! There is only 1 g of sugar per serving, which comes naturally from coconut. Eat them alone or use them to dress salads and other goodies for extra flavor.
Chef & # 39; s Cut Real Snack Pork and Beef Ghost Pepper Sticks (Pack of 16)
We have covered sweet, savory, crispy and meaty … how about something with a little heat? Chef & # 39; s Cut has combined true cuts of beef and pork with the infamously hot ghost pepper to make it the hottest meat stick ever, with seven grams of protein, one gram of sugar and just 100 calories.
Whatever your diet, we've got you covered: Take a look at the keto snacks, vegan snacks, and low-carb snacks you can buy online!
—Originally published on January 8, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. PT
%MINIFYHTML849f6bc6623954df00725eda509b4c2a17%