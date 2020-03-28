1 hospitalized after shooting in South Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One person was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in the arm in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. inside a house in the 3300 block of Blooming Avenue South, in the city's Powderhorn neighborhood.

Emergency crews took the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

No arrests were made.

The shooting, which occurred on the first day of Governor Tim Walz's stay-at-home order, remains under investigation.