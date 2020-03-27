Zoom iPhone app sends your data to Facebook even if you don't have an account – BGR

Zoom's video conferencing software has grown in popularity as everyone is trapped inside, while the coronavirus pandemic affects virtually every country on the planet.

Zoom is robust and easy-to-use software, but some people have raised concerns about how it handles user privacy.

In a review of Zoom's iOS app, Motherboard He discovered that the app was sending data to Facebook even if the user was not logged in to Facebook or did not have a Facebook account.

One of the many ways people are dealing with quarantine as the new coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe is by hanging out with friends virtually in apps like Google Hangouts and Zoom. This is a great way to avoid cabin fever while staying in touch with friends you may not see face to face for weeks or even months. But before you start downloading unknown apps, it's worth doing some research on them.

Google Hangouts and FaceTime had been popular video chat solutions long before our reality overturned, but Zoom was a relatively specific product used by companies for remote video conferencing. When suddenly thousands of employees were forced to work from home, and friends were forced to stay away from each other, use of the app increased, as did questions about the app's privacy practices.

After doing an app analysis, Motherboard found that the iOS version of the Zoom app sends analytical data to Facebook even if the person using the app doesn't have a Facebook account. As soon as you open the app on your phone, Zoom connects to the Facebook Graph API, which is the primary method by which external developers send or receive data from Facebook. And there's really no indication that it's happening.

According to Motherboard Story, Zoom "notifies Facebook when the user opens the app, details about the user's device, such as the model, time zone, and city they connect from, the phone company they use, and a unique advertiser identifier created by the user's device which companies can use to target a user with ads. " This is similar to what the EFF found after examining the Ring Home Security App.

Zoom's privacy policy states that the company may collect "Facebook profile information from a user (when they use Facebook to log into our Products or to create an account for our Products)," but it does not say anything about submitting data to Facebook from Zoom users who do not have a Facebook account or are not logged in.

Honestly, it could have been more surprising if Zoom was not Surreptitiously collecting our data and sending it to other companies without explicitly notifying users, however, it is a disappointing development. Add this to some other notable privacy concerns, such as the fact that the host of a Zoom call can monitor the activity of other people on the call while sharing the screen, and you can see why not everyone agrees with the revolution Zoom.

