Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The next target of the pandemic: America

The United States, after months of mixed messages from the Trump administration about the dangers of the coronavirus, is the new center of the pandemic. As of Thursday, it had more than 81,000 documented infections, beating both Italy and China, and more than 1,000 deaths.

Scientists say Louisiana may be experiencing the world's fastest growth in new infections. Almost half of the 2,300 confirmed cases in the state are in New Orleans, possibly because so many people visited last month for what now seems like an epidemiological nightmare: the annual Mardi Gras festival.

%MINIFYHTMLbf7ea0d7321457ec53e8437a2ddec18011% %MINIFYHTMLbf7ea0d7321457ec53e8437a2ddec18012%

And in an anxious New York City, which has more than a quarter of the nation's confirmed cases, our reporter went behind the scenes at a Brooklyn hospital where the emergency room may run out of space next week.

"None of us know where this is taking us," Sylvie de Souza, the hospital's president of emergency medicine, said of her staff. "We don't even know if we could get sick. But none of them so far has failed in their duty, their vocation."