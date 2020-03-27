"YOU. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle & # 39; addresses the daughter's virginity scandal

The trailer for the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has been released, and the family is tackling the controversial hymen scandal.

"Tip has a way of taking things a little too far," says Tiny in his confessional. Tiny explained the impact the incident has had on his family.

Deyjah Harris, who was at the center of the controversy, says: "After all this, it has sincerely changed," like Father T.I. It's still challenging: No one is going to tell me how to raise my kids, "he says in the clip.

Deyjah made headlines in November after her famous father revealed on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he takes her every year after his birthday to OBGYN to make sure his hymen is still intact.

"Deyjah is 18 years old, just graduated from high school and is attending her first year of college, discovering it for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have annual trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen," T.I. he said at the time.

"Usually, like, the day after the [birthday] party, she's enjoying her gifts," he explained. "I put a sticky note on the door: & # 39; Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30. I tell them, & # 39; Deyjah, they want you to sign this … so we can share information. Do you have anything? Is there something ? Something you don't want me to know? Oh, okay. Look, Doc, no problem. "