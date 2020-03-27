"YOU. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle & # 39; addresses the daughter's virginity scandal

Bradley Lamb
The trailer for the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has been released, and the family is tackling the controversial hymen scandal.

"Tip has a way of taking things a little too far," says Tiny in his confessional. Tiny explained the impact the incident has had on his family.

Deyjah Harris, who was at the center of the controversy, says: "After all this, it has sincerely changed," like Father T.I. It's still challenging: No one is going to tell me how to raise my kids, "he says in the clip.

