Xi Urges Trump to Improve Ties Between the United States and China Amid a Coronavirus Dispute | China News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump have spoken on the phone, suggesting a possible thaw in frayed ties after an increasingly severe war of words compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Friday's call, Xi told Trump that he expected the United States to take substantive steps to improve bilateral relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Xi also said that cooperation between countries that have the two largest economies in the world was the only correct option, and that China was willing to support the United States in treating the new coronavirus, according to a report of the conversation published by the ministry.

The discussion came after weeks of bitter exchanges between Beijing and Washington on various issues, including the coronavirus that emerged in China late last year and has spread worldwide.

Trump and other top U.S. officials have angered China by accusing him of a lack of transparency in the virus, which has killed more than 24,000 people worldwide.

Chinese authorities also turned to Twitter to blame the US. USA For bringing the coronavirus to the US USA Through his army, perpetuating a conspiracy theory that has been circulating online, without providing any evidence.

Xi reiterated to Trump during the call that his country had been open and transparent about the pandemic and offered support to the United States, which has now moved to China for the most confirmed coronavirus cases.

For his part, Trump said on Twitter that he discussed the coronavirus pandemic "in great detail,quot; with Xi.

He refrained from more combative words such as referring to the virus as a "Chinese virus,quot;, as it has in the past, drawing strong criticism and facing accusations from "feeding intolerance,quot;.

"China has been through a lot and has developed a solid understanding of the virus," Trump said. "We are working closely together. Much respect!"

Katrina Yu, of Al Jazeera, reported from Beijing, said the phone call was a surprise, but also offered some relief at a time when countries around the world were struggling against the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious disease. caused by the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Yu reported that Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus in China, "is slowing down to return to normal,quot; after a prolonged period of blockade, and that some restrictions have been lifted.