WWE WrestleMania IV Rankings: & # 39; Macho Man & # 39; Randy Savage wins four bouts to win the heavyweight championship belt

It was March 27, 1988 and the greatest stage of all was set for WWE, then WWF (World Wrestling Federation), to crown a new world heavyweight champion at WrestleMania IV. The event took place at the historic Atlantic City Convention Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., although the host was billed as Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino due to sponsorship from businessman and future President Donald Trump, who sat in the front row.

More than 19,000 strong fans, and many more watching from home, witnessed "Macho Man,quot; Randy Savage winning four games in one night to crown himself as the new world heavyweight champion. The monster of a feat outshone Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant battling a double disqualification in their WrestleMania rematch. Here, on the anniversary of WrestleMania IV, Mark Lelinwalla of Sporting News remembers the memorable event and rates each match.

Royal battle of 20 men

Lelinwalla The final three superstars were Junkyard Dog, Bret Hart, and Bad News Brown, with the last two heels forming an impromptu alliance to conspire against baby JYD. They threw Junkyard Dog into the ring and bragged, while Bad News raised Hart's hand in the air as they continued to gloat. Just then, the sneak attack came, when Brown made his Ghetto Blaster modified the dropkick finisher from scratch to eliminate Hart.

Just as Bad News was starting to celebrate in the ring, a furious Hart gathered up and threw Brown out of the square circle. He then proceeded to trample and destroy Brown's massive Battle Royal trophy. That laid the foundation for Hart's change from heel to baby face, a hero role he would enjoy for years to come.

Degree: C +

First Round Tournament Match: "The Million Dollar Man,quot; Ted DiBiase vs. "Hacksaw,quot; Jim Duggan

Lelinwalla Hacksaw should have realized he was in trouble when "The Million Dollar Man,quot; Ted DiBiase approached the ring with his Virgil bodyguard Y Andre the giant. Undeterred, Hacksaw had won the lead and was hitting DiBiase, even reaching his famous three-point stance for his finisher.

But it was then that Andre the giant tripped him. When Duggan got up to address Andre, "The Eighth Wonder of the World,quot; greeted him with a powerhouse right with DiBiase simultaneously burying one knee in his midsection. He covered Duggan and got all three counts in a match that would otherwise be forgettable.

Degree: C-

First round tournament match: Dino Bravo vs. "The Rock,quot; Don Muraco

Lelinwalla Two powers into this one, Bravo had failed to deliver his piledriver twice and was being defeated. It was then that the Canadian fighter deftly sandwiched the referee between himself and Muraco's flying forearm.

When Muraco went to see the officer, Bravo hit him from behind and hit him on the sidewalk, for which the stunned referee recorded the pin. Or so Bravo thought. As Bravo celebrated his perceived victory, the referee disqualified him for moving him to the firing line with that forearm. A nice twist at the end for just a good game.

Degree: re

Tournament first round match: Greg "The Hammer,quot; Valentine vs. Ricky "The Dragon,quot; Steamboat

Lelinwalla Valentine lay back on her nail-tough stunt tough, while Steamboat showed off her ring magic in a surprisingly intriguing match that delivered a fair amount of drama. "The Dragon,quot; scaled the ropes and handed over his flying chop and moments later he sat down on the top turnbuckle.

This time, Steamboat attempted a great flying body, which connected, but with too much momentum. Valentine ended up on top of him and took advantage of the pin. Steamboat alleged that Valentine grabbed her stockings during the pinfall to no avail.

Degree: B +

First round tournament match: "Macho Man,quot; Randy Savage vs. Butch Reed

Lelinwalla Reed overpowered Savage, but he spent too much time sitting on the top turnbuckle looking at Miss Elizabeth. Savage capitalized by recovering and pulling Reed by the ropes. Then he scaled the top turnbuckle and delivered his elbow strike to the pin. A good ending to a good match shrug.

Degree: C-

Tournament first round match: One Man Gang vs. Bam Bam Bigelow

Lelinwalla Bam Bam was showing off how talented a large and nimble man was, going from a clothesline to a cartwheel and then to a cross body seconds later. But this match ended awkwardly when One Man Gang's manager, Slick, lowered the ropes as Bigelow approached them. Even though Slick does that right in front of the referee's face , Bam Bam was discounted instead of OMG being disqualified. It didn't make much sense.

Degree: RE-

First round tournament match: Jake "The Snake,quot; Roberts vs. "Ravishing,quot; Rick Rude

Lelinwalla Too many rotary arm locks, wrist locks and head locks and inverted chin locks, which combined to launch this match in slow motion. In addition, commentators Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse Ventura made several references to the 15-minute time limit, so they already knew where this match was going: a time limit draw, which was the exact Outcome. The crowd's "boring,quot; chants pretty much summed this up in a match that could have been much more compelling.

Degree: F

Singles Match: The Ultimate Warrior vs. Hercules

Lelinwalla The match was relatively calm, as calm as one with Warrior could be, until Hercules stuck to his full nelson. It was then that Warrior used his feet to push the middle ropes, with Hercules hitting him backwards with a German suplex.

Nevertheless, both of them Hercules and Guerrero had dropped shoulders. The referee counted to one, two … and Warrior lifted his right shoulder off the canvas just in time to sneak into the clever victory. That didn't stop Hercules from hitting Ultimate Warrior and wrapping his chain around the Warrior's neck after the bell. The Ultimate Warrior was able to get out of it and celebrated his victory at WrestleMania by swinging the Hercules chain around his head. Fun fact: This marked the first ever Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania match.

Degree: C-

Quarterfinal tournament: Hulk Hogan against Andre the Giant

Lelinwalla This was Hogan-Andre's highly anticipated WrestleMania rematch after WrestleMania III, in which the Hulk memorably lashed out with Andre to the excitement of the 90,000 strong fans at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, and many more watching from home. The highlight of this rematch came when Hogan got up and came out of a choke, before lining Andre up against the turnbuckles.

Hogan pointed to the bodyslam and was about to hoist it, when Virgil climbed into the ring to distract the referee. DiBiase hit Hogan with a chair in the back. Hogan thought about chasing DiBiase, but hit Andre with the chair.

Andre snatched Hogan's chair and returned the favor for what was termed a double disqualification. That didn't stop Hogan from supplementing Virgil on the exposed concrete outside the ring and then lifting Andre up and hitting him in the square circle to the delight of the crowd. The hit wasn't met with as much glee as WrestleMania III, but fans still enjoyed the moment. Also, the game was a good storytelling drama.

Degree: yes

Quarterfinal tournament match: "The Million Dollar Man,quot; Ted DiBiase vs. "The Rock,quot; Don Muraco

Lelinwalla Virgil was not in DiBiase's corner because of Hogan's shout at him. And Muraco hit "The Million Dollar Man,quot; for much of this game. But DiBiase was finally able to return to the game and caught the win by catching Muraco in the air and dropping his neck on the top rope for the snap cap and pin.

But the party as a whole? Eh filler material at best. With Hogan-Andre's victory and double DQ, DiBiase made a goodbye straight to the final.

Degree: C-

Quarterfinal tournament match: "Macho Man,quot; Randy Savage vs. Greg "The Hammer,quot; Valentine

Lelinwalla This match really laid the foundation for Savage's arduous path in this tournament, as Valentine was choking and hitting the "Male Man,quot;, before softening his knees and legs as he attempted his four-legged block.

Savage switched momentum with an ax handle flying from the top rope, but when he tried the maneuver again, Valentine greeted him with a thump. He then dragged Savage's body into the middle of the ring for another figure four attempt, but this time, "Macho Man,quot; turned it into a small package for the fall.

Degree: yes

Intercontinental Title Match: The Honky Tonk Man (Champion) vs. Brutus "The Barber,quot; Beefcake

Lelinwalla The end of this match definitely saved him as The Honky Tonk Man searched for his Shake, Rattle & Roll swing swing finisher only for Beefcake to hold on to the top rope to stop movement on the "Roll,quot;. Bruti then managed to catch the champion in his sleeping grip.

Feeling like Honky Tonk was fading fast and in danger of losing his belt, manager Jimmy Hart stepped into the ring and distracted the referee. Then, he hit the officer with his megaphone, but that became a huge mistake, as Beefcake ended up pulling out scissors and going to town for Hart's hair. When the referee came, Honky Tonk was disqualified, but held on to his belt thanks to Hart. Oh, the days when wrestling managers ran rampant.

Andre the Giant's iconic moment choking former MLB sportscaster Bob Uecker followed this as Uecker was searching for WrestleMania IV guest guest Vanna White and instead found "The Eighth Wonder of the World,quot;.

Robin Leach, late host of the television show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," was also among the special guests at WrestleMania. In addition to Trump sitting in the front row, boxing legend "Sugar,quot; Ray Leonard was also present.

Degree: yes

Six-man team match: The Islanders (Haku and Tama) and Bobby Heenan vs. The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid) and Koko B. Ware

Lelinwalla Heenan had been promising a surprise during the build up of this match and then revealed it in the form of a dog trainer outfit to be worn while training an attack dog. Of course, this was in reference to the Bulldogs' pet and bulldog, Matilda, who was too adorable not to fear anyone but Heenan.

As The Islanders and Bulldogs traded heavy artillery early on, fans yearned for the opportunity to see Bobby "The Brain,quot; in the ring. The moment came when Koko B. Ware hit him with his fists and threw him to the ground with a kick.

That led the six fighters to rush the ring in "pandemonium,quot; as Monsoon called it. The end came when the islanders scooped up Heenan in a heap and threw him onto Koko, as "The Brain,quot; recorded their squad's victory against the booing crowd. Heenan had no idea where he was.

But it wasn't over yet, as the Bulldogs and Matilda chased Heenan down the hall, with the dog even nibbling on the manager's suit.

Degree: yes

Semifinal tournament match: "Macho Man,quot; Randy Savage vs. One man gang

One Man Gang took advantage of his weight against "Macho Man,quot; early and seemed like a good idea, considering this marked Savage's third fight of the night. Gang went to give a great blow and a pin to a weary savage, who cunningly placed his leg on the bottom rope. He came out of another pinfall seconds later.

Seeing Savage soar through the air with a double ax on the top ropes outwards was a sight to behold. But it did not give him victory. What ultimately gave Savage the victory was that the referee saw Slick's club thrown into the ring, leading to disqualification. Gang smashed the staff onto Savage's back as he writhed in pain, though he would recover enough to reach the top ropes and take down OMG and Slick in one shot moments later.

Although the match was short-lived, he did a solid job advancing the story of a weary savage working out the final for his fourth fight of the night.

Degree: B +

Tag Team Title Match: Strike Force (Tito Santana and Rick Martel – Champions) vs. Demolition (Ax and Smash)

Lelinwalla The Strike Force brought their brand of high-flying tag team moves, while Demolition delivered with their smashmouth ruse in what turned out to be a very entertaining game with good pace. The turning point came when Martel caught Smash in the Boston Crab and Santana flew through the air with a cross on Ax to cut the ring.

All that was left was for Smash to send it, which he was preparing to do. But Mr. Fuji got on the apron of the ring to distract the referee and Santana greeted him with a punch in the face. The impact of the blow caused Fuji's baton to fall into the ring, where Ax quickly grabbed him without the referee's knowledge.

With Santana hitting Fuji, Ax slipped into the ring and hit Martel with the baton, smashing the Boston Crab. Smash rolled over Martel and covered him for the slow, two, three, when Demolition was crowned the new tag team champion in stellar combat during that time period.

Degree: A-

Tournament final match for vacant heavyweight championship: "Macho Man,quot; Randy Savage vs. "The Million Dollar Man,quot; Ted DiBiase

Lelinwalla The construction of this story was clear, as DiBiase was the coolest man, having only fought two fights for the three most exhausting matches in Savage. As the two began slowly twisting their arms, Savage increased his offense by dropping DiBiase's neck against the ropes and then throwing him outside.

He climbed the ropes and was ready to launch into one of his many aerial assaults on the night, when Andre the Giant came between him and the DiBiase fallen out of the ring. At the time, it became clear that Savage would have to defy the odds to win the title. Thinking quickly, he rejoined Miss Elizabeth before she frantically ran to the locker room area. DiBiase wore a snapmare before sticking to the reverse chin lock, as fans yelled "Hogan! Hogan! Seconds later, they got their wish, as Elizabeth returned with Hogan to match the odds.

Hogan immediately pulled up a chair and sat down, guarding Andre across the ring. When DiBiase dropped Savage into the corner with a few punches, Andre tried to drag "Macho Man,quot; out of the ring. That led Hogan to go straight to Andre, hitting him on the back.

DiBiase had punished Savage when "The Million Dollar Man,quot; unusually escaped the upper strings. Savage rose quickly in time to throw DiBiase through the ring, before quickly rushing towards his finisher. The attempt came too soon, as DiBiase got out of the way and locked himself in The Million Dollar Dream's bedroom seconds later. With the referee's attention on Andre outside, Hogan took advantage of the moment to get into the ring and hit DiBiase in the back with a shot in the chair.

With DiBiase stretched out on his back, Savage climbed back up the top turnbuckle and this time jabbed his flying elbow as camera flashes joined him in midair. He earned one, two, and three as Savage's first reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Degree: A