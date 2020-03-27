Woody Allen Tackles Casting Controversy In New Memory: Says He'll Work With Whomever He Wants

Woody Allen has encountered several different controversies in the past twenty years, however, the prevailing case involves his daughter Dylan Farrow, who accused Allen of sexually abusing her when she was a child. In addition to Allen's alleged sexual assault scandal, he has come under fire for other reasons.

In recent news, Allen wrote a memoir, About nothing, which was later removed by its editor at the last minute after Ronan Farrow and some B-list celebrities criticized the organization on social media, accusing them of posting the works of a predator.

Ronan was particularly critical because it was the same publisher he worked with to launch his book, Catch and kill that explored how powerful men were allegedly using their position to abuse and then silence women.

Ronan later released an email he posted on social media, accusing the company of being hypocritical and taking advantage of crimes that powerful men are allegedly involved in.

Vulture recently picked up a passage from Allen's new memoirs in which he addressed the controversy surrounding the lack of diversity in his most popular films, particularly black actors and actresses. Other industry figures have wondered aloud why Allen has not included black actors before.

For decades, black actors and actresses have complained that Hollywood only allows black people to fulfill certain roles, for example, inland city gangsters, basketball and soccer players, rappers and slaves in period dramas.

According to Movie Web, Allen claimed that he never chose to wear black actors because he never "felt good,quot; to him. Earlier this month, Allen sparked headline controversy once again when he addressed some actors who denounced him in the press.

For example, Timothée Chalamet turned his back on Woody Allen after working with him on A rainy day in New York. Allen wrote in his book that Chalamet's sister told him that Timothée had to report him so that the young actor had a better chance of winning an Oscar that year. In other words, Timothée publicly denounced him for advancing his own career, and it was not personal.



