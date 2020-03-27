With the majority of coronavirus cases in Africa, South Africa closes

Across South Africa, people had been preparing for the shutdown. Some had stacked shopping carts filled with bottles of beer and wine, preparing for a much-debated feature of the blockade: the ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco. Anyone who defies the ban will face a penalty, authorities said.

In Johannesburg on Thursday, hours before the closure took effect, a line stretched out in front of Makro, a wholesale store. Tshidi Molubi, a 51-year-old resident of the Soweto neighborhood, joined the queue before the store opened at 9 a.m.

She was fired from a bank a few months earlier and said she was using her savings to buy essentials like rice, flour and eggs.

"If you can't get out, we can at least make a dumpling," said Molubi.

Akhona Makasi, a 35-year-old freelance professional in the film industry, left Johannesburg on Wednesday to visit her grandparents in the Eastern Cape province. But she said she had run home "without calculating the risk."

Few people wore masks on the ride home, and when she used hand sanitizer and sanitized her seat, commuters on the crowded bus complained about the smell.

At home, her grandparents refused to isolate themselves or ask visitors to disinfect their hands. Villagers gathered for a funeral and slaughtered a cow.

"If I had a basic income, I would have stayed in Johannesburg and isolated myself, without risking my grandparents' lives," he said.

Lynsey Chutel reported from Johannesburg, and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nairobi, Kenya. Ruth Maclean contributed reporting from Dakar, Senegal.