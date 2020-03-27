Windsor Boy gets surprise shelter-in-place; New cases, Deaths Mount; Survival Tales – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc581cf5ee8d29998d290fde11526c49911% %MINIFYHTMLc581cf5ee8d29998d290fde11526c49912%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Tales of surviving the virus

Bay Area Patients Share Their Survival Experience COVID-19

EMERYVILLE: With a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, many wonder what will happen if they test positive for the virus. Patients who have recovered from the virus are now beginning to share their treatment success stories. On March 3, Mónica Yeung Arima, a Palo Alto resident, returned home from Egypt and felt that she was coming with something. A week later, he tested positive for the new coronavirus. Because he had underlying medical conditions, including a weak respiratory system, he was eligible for a clinical trial of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication developed to treat Ebola. Read more,gt;

Start your day with a smile

A child from Windsor who protects the coronavirus surprised with a parade in front of his house for his tenth birthday

WINDSOR (Up News Info SF) – Despite reaching her tenth birthday milestone, Windsor resident Aiden Lower could not have felt much lower as she contemplated celebrating the double-digit birthday locked in only because of the coronavirus haven.

But Aiden's family had a big surprise planned for him on Wednesday. Around lunchtime, a parade of vehicles appeared outside his home, honking his horns and playing music to throw him a birthday party on wheels. read more

Communities organize PPE donations for Bay Area health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – As they keep their distance due to the coronavirus shelter, people across the Bay Area join together to organize donations of medical equipment for front-line healthcare workers. Outside San Francisco's St. Mary's Medical Center on Stanyan Street on Thursday, the delivery of a donation box sparked a round of applause. Nurses and their supporters across the Bay Area are managing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) units to prepare for an expected increase in COVID-19 cases. read more

Coronavirus outbreak

Warriors Star Steph Curry confirms COVID-19 test during star-studded online chat

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry teamed up with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday for an online Instagram Live of the deadly coronavirus outbreak for at least 65,000 of his followers, including former President Barack Obama. Curry and his teammates are currently sidelined by an NBA season suspension after several players tested positive for the virus, including former teammate Kevin Durant. read more

The city manager of San José expects the county's COVID-19 death toll to approach 2,000 in the "best case,quot; scenario

SAN JOSE – An estimated 2,000 people will die of COVID-19 in the next 12 weeks in Santa Clara County alone in what the city manager of San José called the best case scenario. "This is again the best case, and even there we are likely to see many, many hundreds or even 2,000 deaths," San Jose deputy city manager Kip Harkness said during the city council meeting Tuesday. City manager David Sykes' report gave three scenarios for COVID-19 deaths. read more

The slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus may not be known for weeks

BERKELEY – A professor of biostatistics at the University of California School of Public Health at Berkeley said Wednesday that it will be at least a few weeks before the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the US clears up. USA Speaking in a virtual town hall with other UC-Berkeley health experts, Professor Nicholas Jewell said: "The first indication of whether the rate is slowing in California and the United States will come in a few weeks." Jewell said reducing the speed at which COVID-19 reproduces from one person to another is a key factor in trying to control the spread of the disease. read more

San Francisco Emergency 911 Call Center Employee tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – An employee who worked at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management's 911 call center tested positive for the new coronavirus, a department spokesperson said Thursday night. The unidentified employee began showing symptoms on Friday, March 20, the last day the worker was on the job. read more

Free coronavirus testing site in Hayward overwhelmed by long lines

HAYWARD – A Hayward fire station offering free COVID-19 tests was forced to reject many people on Thursday as organizers continued to refine their methods of processing the maximum number of test samples and better serving the public. On day 4 of the free trial, the lines of cars and people waiting to determine if they already had coronaviruses were long, stretching more than half a mile at one point. "This is the first time we have done this, so we are making adjustments on the fly," Hayward Fire spokesman Don Nichelson said. read more

Cases increased more than 500 in Santa Clara County; 2 additional deaths

SAN JOSE – Health officials announced 83 new cases in Santa Clara County on Thursday afternoon, which now total 542 cases. In addition, two more deaths from the virus were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 19 across the county. Santa Clara County has been hit hardest by the spread of COVID-19 among all Bay Area counties and the second-largest number of counties in California after Los Angeles, which has 1,216 confirmed cases as of Thursday by the late. read more

NEMS Health Center Opens Test Drive Sites in Daly City, San José

SAN FRANCISCO – North East Medical Services (NEMS), a San Francisco-based nonprofit healthcare firm, has announced new coronavirus testing sites at two of its Bay Area clinics. Test sites have been established in the parking lots of 211 Eastmoor Ave., Daly City and the 870 Lundy Ave. clinic, San Jose. COVID-19 testing at these sites is currently limited to patients with SEMS who are symptomatic and by appointment only. read more

Alameda County Health Officials Report 29 New Cases, 2 Deaths

OAKLAND – Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced two new deaths from the coronavirus and 29 other people who tested positive for the virus. The deaths were on the 27th and 28th in the Bay Area since the outbreak began more than two months ago. They also came during a particularly deadly 24-hour period in the region. San Francisco reported a new death Thursday, while four deaths were reported Wednesday in San Mateo County. read more

San Mateo County reports 30 new cases; 3rd most in the bay area

REDWOOD CITY – Health officials in San Mateo County on Thursday reported 30 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 195, the third-highest in the Bay Area. Increased evidence was expected to uncover more cases of COVID-19 infection. In California, the number of cases exceeded 3,000, including more than 1,200 in the Bay Area. Santa Clara County has the majority of coronavirus cases with 459 as of Thursday morning, along with 17 deaths. San Francisco County reported 43 new cases Thursday, totaling 223. read more

San Francisco officials report 43 new cases, second death

SAN FRANCISCO – With more evidence, San Francisco health officials announced Thursday that their number of cases had increased by 43 and there was a second death. The death was on the 26th in the Bay Area, followed by a day in neighboring San Mateo County announced four new deaths. Three of those coronavirus victims were described as older adults and the fourth was the second resident of the Atria Senior Living facility in Burlingame to die from the virus. read more

Coronavirus, Impact of shelter-in-place on public transportation

Taxi drivers ask SFMTA for help during massive business crash

SAN FRANCISCO – Taxi drivers in San Francisco on Thursday asked the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for help as they say they are facing a dramatic decline in business, despite being an essential service. According to the San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance, as taxis continue to operate during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the alliance is calling on the city to waive driver permit fees for the remainder of the fiscal year 2020, which ends in June, and extend the exemption for the next two years. read more

VTA Santa Clara Valley service stops entirely after apprentice tests test positive

SAN JOSE – All Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail service was halted indefinitely early Thursday after a trainee light rail operator examined the coronavirus, authorities said. VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress said in a statement that the agency was informed of the positive test for coronavirus on Wednesday night and that it was working to determine the extent of the spread. Childress was unable to provide an update on the employee's condition. read more

Caltrain reduces service from Monday to Friday, suspended baby's bullet

SAN MATEO – Caltrain announced Thursday that it will cut its train service Monday through Friday by more than half from next week amid heavy passenger losses due to the new coronavirus. Commuter rail service will reduce its daily train service Monday through Friday from 92 daily trains to 42 indefinitely, making all local stops between San Francisco and San José every 30-60 minutes. Caltrain will also suspend limited service and the baby bullet train and will operate two trains to Gilroy during the morning and afternoon commute hours. read more

SFMTA will close Muni subway, switch to all bus services

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has announced that it will temporarily replace all of Muni's metro and light rail service with buses starting Monday, March 30, due to changes in the number of passengers in the COVID order- 19 to stay home. The announcement was initially made via Twitter on Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. read more

Other Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Despite the disclosure, few homeless people in the bay area occupy new shelters as the coronavirus epidemic escalates

SAN FRANCISCO – Homeless aid workers distribute hand sanitizer, monitor temperatures, and plead with people not to gather. But a week after Governor Gavin Newsom promised thousands of hotel rooms to help homeless people survive the coronavirus pandemic, most of those rooms are empty. For the majority of California's roughly 150,000 homeless, the message they are getting, if they have one, is to isolate themselves if they feel sick and call a doctor if symptoms worsen. read more

Coronavirus pandemic puts the opening day of the Oakland A and San Francisco Giants on hold

SAN FRANCISCO – Major League Baseball stadiums were empty Thursday on what would have been Opening Day amid the severity of the fight against the coronavirus, and an unofficial national celebration came and went. "It is an unusually sad day," said Giants fan Charles Hardy. "Opening day is very important. I'd say it's a religious holiday. "Something religious holiday for baseball fans like Hardy, Opening Day is now another reminder of what Americans have given up on in the collective effort to save lives. read more

Alameda Superior Court releases 8 more inmates from Santa Rita due to COVID-19 concerns

DUBLIN – Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tara Desautels ordered this week that eight low-risk inmates at Dublin's Santa Rita Prison be released early because they were considered vulnerable to contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus at your age or health problems. . The release of the eight inmates means that a total of 322 inmates have been released from Santa Rita since a shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 17. read more

Corner stores offer essential supplies during coronavirus shortages

RICHMOND – Bay Area residents who are still trying to replenish some elusive supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak may find that their best option for locating them is just around the corner from their home. There is still a shortage, but the Colusa market in Kensington was busy restocking on Thursday. Owner Ike Joh said things may not be normal, but they were improving. “You know, supplies are getting better. It takes a little time. Much better than last week, "Joh said. read more

REAL ID deadline to be postponed at least one year after coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – The deadline to obtain a REAL ID, a federally required identification that will be needed for passengers to board planes, will be extended until October 1, 2021, one year after the current deadline, according to the Department of National Security. The Senate stimulus bill also requires the deadline to expire until at least the end of September 2021. Before the coronavirus pandemic spread across the United States. In the US, states were preparing to issue "REAL ID,quot; compliant driver's licenses or resident IDs before the October 1, 2020 deadline.

Alameda County Prosecutor, State AG Warns of Fraudulent Activity, Price Increase

OAKLAND – Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley and county sheriff's officials are asking people to report new coronavirus-related scams, price increases, and noncompliance with health orders. Separately, state attorney general Xavier Becerra warned Californians on Thursday to beware of fraudulent charities during the coronavirus COVID-19 public health emergency. read more

Golden Gate National Recreation Area Closes Parking Lots

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden Gate National Recreation Area announced Thursday that it will cut services outside of visitor protection and resources in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Operations at Muir Woods National Monument, Marin Headlands Visitor Center, Point Bonita Lighthouse, Kirby Cove and Bicentennial Campgrounds, Alcatraz Island, Presidio Visitor Center, Fort Point National Historic Site , the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and the Lands End Observatory. remain closed until further notice. read more

US survey on the coronavirus: Most Americans disagree with President Trump's claims about the response to a pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – The vast majority of Americans disagree with President Donald Trump's claims that the economic cost of stopping the spread of the coronavirus may be worse than the disease, and that the United States should open its businesses by Sunday. Easter. A SurveyUSA survey of 1,000 Americans across the country asked about various aspects of the government's response to the pandemic. Most respondents, 64 percent, said they were familiar with the expression, "flatten the curve," referring to the effort to prevent patients from quickly overwhelming the ability of local health authorities to treat them. read more

Sonoma County to Hold Blood Units to Replenish Dwindling Supply

SONOMA COUNTY – Hundreds of blood donations in the state have been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, but two elected North Bay officials have joined the Vitalant blood bank to conduct two drives at the Sonoma County fairgrounds east Friday and Tuesday. "There is an urgent need to replenish blood supplies during the coronavirus and Sonoma County has taken a big step to meet demand," said State Senator Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg. read more

Nurses union locates 39 million N95 masks for governments and healthcare systems

OAKLAND – Service Employees International Union United Healthcare Workers West announced Thursday that it located 39 million N95 masks and will make them available to state and local governments and health care systems that are fighting the new coronavirus outbreak. The union found a dealer with the masks, which are licensed for surgical use, after requests from healthcare workers as new cases of coronavirus emerge across the state and the country as a whole. read more

Marin County property taxes are due to the despised coronavirus pandemic

SAN RAFAEL – Marin County has told its residents that property taxes will remain in effect on April 10 despite the new coronvirus pandemic. County officials said 120 local public agencies depend on property tax revenues to maintain essential public services. Residents must pay their second 2019-2020 property tax fee by April 10 to avoid penalties. read more