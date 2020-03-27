Will there be war for Darcey and Tom before 90 days?

Darcey Silva it is done with being in limbo. the 90 day promise: before 90 days star was in the third season with boyfriend Tom brooks. They ended the season on good terms, but things fell apart when the cameras stopped following them. Once they got together on the "Tell All,quot; batch of episodes, it seemed like things had worked again … until Tom returned to London and Darcey remained in the United States.
Now Tom is back in the United States and wants to meet Darcey. Will you get the answers you so desperately want? Or will this be another breakup meeting (happened to Darcey in the second season of Before 90 days)?
"I decided to text him,‘ I'm willing to meet him, but on my terms, "says Darcey in the exclusive 90 day promise: before 90 days take a look above. "I kept it very simple and to the point."
And then she got another message from Tom. He said he wanted to fix things instead of starting a war and hoped she would feel the same way.
"I didn't respond. I'm not quite sure what he means," says Darcey. Could you be referring to your recent Instagram posts with another woman? Darcey showed them to her after she and Tom got blocked during a fight.
"This text message has definitely baffled me. Right now, I'm not quite sure what to expect," says Darcey looking at the phone.
According to Darcey, recent communications have been vague.
"And I love Tom very much. I felt very safe with him," she says, holding back her tears. "I don't think he cares more."
Do you really want to fix things? Can you fix things and move on?
"I just don't want to feel that pain of the unknown. It's been too long," Darcey yells.
Click play on the video above to see more of Darcey.
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
