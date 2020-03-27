Will there be war for Darcey and Tom before 90 days?

Darcey Silva it is done with being in limbo. the 90 day promise: before 90 days star was in the third season with boyfriend Tom brooks. They ended the season on good terms, but things fell apart when the cameras stopped following them. Once they got together on the "Tell All,quot; batch of episodes, it seemed like things had worked again … until Tom returned to London and Darcey remained in the United States.

Now Tom is back in the United States and wants to meet Darcey. Will you get the answers you so desperately want? Or will this be another breakup meeting (happened to Darcey in the second season of Before 90 days)?

"I decided to text him,‘ I'm willing to meet him, but on my terms, "says Darcey in the exclusive 90 day promise: before 90 days take a look above. "I kept it very simple and to the point."