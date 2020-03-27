Why won't WWE fans see Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36?

%MINIFYHTML31e3a8bc3cb1b11606204436b2d9914b11% %MINIFYHTML31e3a8bc3cb1b11606204436b2d9914b12%

Roman Reigns will not compete in his scheduled match at WrestleMania 36 due to concerns about the current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

ProWrestlingSheet.com reported the news Thursday, and it should come as no surprise given Reigns' long battle with leukemia. Sources with knowledge of the situation told ProWrestlingSheet.com that Reigns is not comfortable fighting because he is immunocompromised and does not want to risk his health.

Reigns was slated to challenge WWE Universal Champion Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, ​​to be held at the company's performance center in Orlando on April 4-5. WWE is expected to name the replacement for Reigns soon.

WWE will reportedly test temperatures before people enter the performance center, but even then, it's too risky for Reigns given his health history.

After all, it was only October 2018 when Reigns announced to the WWE Universe that he had been battling leukemia for 11 years and that the disease had returned. In February 2019, Reigns is pleased to update fans by revealing that his cancer went into remission and that he was ready to resume his duties in the ring.

While the spread of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc around the world, Reigns has done its part to raise awareness of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), especially by touching the pain of children with leukemia who have to practice social distancing.