Why Fans Think YouTuber Nikkie Just Shaded Tutorials Pat McGrath

There are problems in the world of beauty.

%MINIFYHTMLb0f59f9c0764aa67ea90a5943daf123813% %MINIFYHTMLb0f59f9c0764aa67ea90a5943daf123814%

With more than 13 million subscribers to his name, personality of beauty and influence Nikkie de Jager, known online as NikkieTutorials, is a household name when it comes to YouTube. So when he uploaded his most recent video this week, on a behind-the-scenes tour of his studio, thousands of people got to play, and some didn't miss the shadow that accompanied it.

%MINIFYHTMLb0f59f9c0764aa67ea90a5943daf123815% %MINIFYHTMLb0f59f9c0764aa67ea90a5943daf123816%

During the 15 minutes of footage, which has garnered more than 1 million views since Wednesday, the 26-year-old Dutch native showed viewers all the space she uses to shoot her videos and makeup collection. By opening drawers full of products, de Jager revealed a secret about his storage methods.

"Sometimes a little secret. It's time to spill some tea. Sometimes when I don't like a brand that much, I put another brand on top," she said, holding up a makeup palette to reveal to others. by famous celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath under.

"Someone was very rude to me once and then I decided to untie," he added. "Goodbye,quot;.