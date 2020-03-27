Why Fans Think YouTuber Nikkie Just Shaded Tutorials Pat McGrath

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
There are problems in the world of beauty.
With more than 13 million subscribers to his name, personality of beauty and influence Nikkie de Jager, known online as NikkieTutorials, is a household name when it comes to YouTube. So when he uploaded his most recent video this week, on a behind-the-scenes tour of his studio, thousands of people got to play, and some didn't miss the shadow that accompanied it.
During the 15 minutes of footage, which has garnered more than 1 million views since Wednesday, the 26-year-old Dutch native showed viewers all the space she uses to shoot her videos and makeup collection. By opening drawers full of products, de Jager revealed a secret about his storage methods.
"Sometimes a little secret. It's time to spill some tea. Sometimes when I don't like a brand that much, I put another brand on top," she said, holding up a makeup palette to reveal to others. by famous celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath under.
"Someone was very rude to me once and then I decided to untie," he added. "Goodbye,quot;.
Naturally, the Internet became fashionable.
"What happened to @NikkieTutorials and Pat Mcgrath ???" a fan asked on Twitter.
"OMG @NikkieTutorials shadow @patmcgrathreal!" another weighed.
While what allegedly happened between the two remains a mystery, McGrath invited De Jager to the backstage at the Versace show in Milan in 2018 and recounted the experience in a YouTube video at the time. She has also posted two reviews of some of McGrath's makeup products.
As for this tone, we will just have to wait for someone to tell more of the story.
