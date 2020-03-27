Who is leading the global fight against the coronavirus? The | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML9f55f267f7f0c20c5ed96b769ff9be8011% %MINIFYHTML9f55f267f7f0c20c5ed96b769ff9be8012%

It is called war against an invisible enemy and it is now being waged on a global scale.

The world is in a race to stop the growing number of coronavirus cases.

Up to 60,000 new infections are reported every day, and governments and health systems are struggling to keep up.

Even among the wealthiest nations, the spread is out of control.

There are restrictions on the popular movement and mandatory quarantines in much of the world, measures that, according to many experts, have come too late.

As the number of sick and dying increases, governments struggle to obtain the necessary resources to fight and rescue the economies in free fall.

But can countries deal only with the threat of the coronavirus?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Sweden and Co-President of the European Council on Foreign Relations

Sarah Eltantawi – Professor of Modern Islam at Fordham University

Melinda Liu – Head of the Beijing office in Newsweek magazine

Source: Al Jazeera News