WHO Dr Mike Ryan: Coronavirus Vaccine "At Least One Year,quot; Away | World Health Organization

COVID-19 has killed thousands and, as of March 25, 2020, has infected at least 400,000 people worldwide. And those numbers are expected to grow in the coming months.

It all started in December last year, when cases of unusual pneumonia were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Most of those affected by the unknown virus seemed to have something in common. They were working at the Huanan Seafood Market.

As Chinese health authorities tried to identify the causes of the disease, the numbers continued to grow. On January 7, the World Health Organization announced that it had identified the new virus. Four days later, 41 people had been diagnosed in China and the first death was reported. By January 13, cases began to appear in other countries. And the death toll in China increased from tens to hundreds to thousands.

In the coming weeks and months, governments around the world took different steps to stop the coronavirus outbreak, but it was too late. On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak as a pandemic.

For many, COVID-19 has changed the world as we know it, from closing schools to closing borders. The restrictions in place to alleviate the effects of the pandemic mean that we must stay where we are.

So is the world doing enough to overcome this global health crisis? And what will it take to win the battle against COVID-19?

Find out how the executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Program, Dr. Mike Ryan, talks to Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera News