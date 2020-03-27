Whitmer executive order allows 60 days of prescription refills – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Seniors and families will not have to worry about getting prescription refills during the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's new executive order allows Michigan pharmacists to refill medications for nearly 60 days. According to The Detroit News, patient insurers must also cover emergency replacement costs.

The order lasts from now until April 22.

