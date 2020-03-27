What to see this weekend: our best elections for March 28 and 29

Are you already running out of things to look at as you continue the social distancing? Don't worry, we are here to help you!
As we work to make permanent indents on our couches while we stay inside, we turn to television shows and movies to help us distract and entertain ourselves.
Every week, we recommend our best compulsive observation options based on whatever mood you're in, feeling like you might be having or the next Zoom Hangout you've scheduled. Our deals for March 28 and 29 include some nostalgic picks that will no longer be available in April (how rude!) And a current TV show that brings us unexpected but much-appreciated convenience.
And of course, we're doing the new series of true crime papers that everyone has been talking about the must visit this weekend, especially if you want to be a part of the online discourse about their characters and wild events. Also, a reality show that needs to catch up as soon as possible is another one of our other streaming tips.
If you want to be a part of any zoom happy hour you have for the foreseeable future: Come on, it has to be Tiger king, that allChrissy Teigen, your best friend and her annoying boyfriend, your postman, your cat (probably) purr. Well, all of you cool cats and kittens if you're looking for a distraction and a famed, polygamous, exotic zoo keeper named Joe Exotic, a cat lover who possibly fed her cheating husband on tigers, a failed plot of rental murder and a possible cult that recruits people through his love of exotic animals doesn't do it for you, well … that's on you. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you miss the weekly paparazzi photos of the Olsen twins: This is a very specific but very real subset of millennials, and we have good and bad news. Let's start with the bad: Mary-Kate Y Ashley OlsenThe last movie together, New York Minute, will be leaving Netflix in April, so watch for the last time now. (Where to watch: Netflix)
The good news? His underrated gem from 1995 It takes two he is still available to watch to give him that he cannot eat, cannot sleep, reach the stars on the fence he feels this weekend. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you want to have something to fill the awkward silence while you're flying with your uncle: The third season of Ozark fell on Friday so feel free to compulsively look if you need a break from mentioning Thousands of millions or Ray Donovan and / or another reason to avoid discussing politics during your weekly registration with your father. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you want comfort food without the meaningless calories: Can we offer the current season of The best chef, It has brought together some of the best chefs in the series who have never won, and it also serves as a glorious love letter to the Los Angeles food scene. Just like the current season of Survivor, it's relaxing to see familiar faces on TV, almost as if these giants of real-reality television knew we would need them.
Even if you've never seen the show (although we recommend the epic Battle of the Voltaggio Brothers in Season 6, which is also available on Hulu with all other seasons), there is something cathartic about seeing passionate people passionate about food. and passionate about the experience of sharing a meal together, a sentiment with even more excitement during this pandemic. (Where to look: right here)
If you are looking to satisfy your superhero solution with a twist: One of the last movies we saw in a theater (sigh, we even missed those squeaky seats and the musty popcorn smell right now!) Was February Harley Quinn: birds of prey And we highly recommend it if you are looking for a new movie to watch as it hit VOD this week.
Margot Robbie he's back in action (and really rougher and crazier than ever) like Harley Quinn, with a stacked cast (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Pérez, Jurnee Smollett, Chris Messina and a chewing landscape Ewan McGregor) joining her for manic chaos. It is a party for your sense without having to leave your sofa. (Where to watch: iTunes, Amazon, Apple or wherever you buy movies for $ 20)
If you want to catch up on the beauties before they come back: Before twins Nikki Y Brie Bella Come back for a safe fifth season on April 2, which includes both WWE stars discovering that they are waiting and are a week and a half apart (you can't make this up, right?), Catch up on all your fraternal antics this weekend. of week. (Where to look: right here)
If you need a good Rom-Com solution or four: We hate being the bearer of bad news, but some of the best romantic comedies will be leaving their streaming service at home on April 1, so we recommend setting aside some time this weekend for a date with the Bridget jones trilogy and Julia Roberts in My best friend's Wedding (Justice for Kimberly!) Since the four of them are going to live happily ever after … only not in Hulu. (Where to watch: Hulu)
(E! Is part of the NBCUniversal family)
