What to Do About the $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Rescue | U.S

On Wednesdayhe U.S The Senate overwhelmingly passed a $ 2 billion bailout bill to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the economy.

Will it make the US economies USA And the world is better than otherwise?

Yes. Perhaps even significantly.

Will it save the United States economy from a severe recession?

Do not.

Will it save the world's economy from a severe recession?

Do not.

Is it better than the 2008 bailouts?

Best.

Is it better than the original proposals of the Republican Treasury, of the White House?

Better. More significantly, it marks a great change in our vision of the political-economic world. That said, it is, at best, a mix of old established evils and refreshing new ones.

It is impossible to estimate the full and real impact of the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to control it on the world economy. Right now, there are 14 countries in total closure. China has a group of regional closings, several of them larger than other entire countries. At least 13 other countries have partial stops. Then there are the countries that have closed their borders and have quarantines for incoming travelers. The EU has banned all non-essential travel.

On Tuesday, March 24, The Guardian estimated that about 20 percent of the world's population was under a coronavirus blockade. On Wednesday March 25, India closed. India has a population of 1,370 million. That brought the total to 35 percent of the world population.

Think for a moment about losing just two weeks of work and the cuts you would make to your expenses. The world population is 7.8 billion people. Imagine that happens to 2,730,000,000 people.

Not all of them are working adults. That number includes children, retirees, the sick and politicians. Putting people to work has a multiplier effect. They spend what they earn. The companies that get their money spend a significant part of it on more goods and services. And on employees, who also spend. When the number of people who win decreases, it has a negative multiplier effect. A plant is closed. Employees lose their pay. The local supermarket, the bowling alley, the liquor store suffer. The tax base decreases. That affects the police, teachers and all public services.

The average net profit margin for US companies, excluding the financial sector, is only 6.53 percent. Many sectors are in the range of 1 to 4 percent. Even a slight slowdown can cause many companies to close.

The duration of the stops is unknown. Direct and indirect medical costs are unknown. Negative multipliers are incalculable.

Donald Trump, and many others, imagine that when the pandemic is under control, our economies will recover, like a fighter who has been knocked down but jumps less than a count of 10 ready to fight even harder. That's ridiculous.

The negative economic consequences cannot be stopped. Nor will they disappear on their own.

But they can be improved.

The 2008 bailout is the most obvious, and most significant, comparison to this bailout. It was promoted, sold, and directed by Henry Paulson, who had been CEO of Goldman Sachs, and Ben Bernanke, President of the Federal Reserve, a coven of great bankers. He is now partnered with PIMCO, a $ 1.91 billion investment management company, and Citadel, a $ 32 billion hedge fund, the sophisticated and modern form of payment.

The public face of the rescue was the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). He authorized $ 700 billion (later reduced to $ 475 billion), to buy "troubled assets,quot; from the big banks that had made stupid and reckless purchases. The hidden face was much larger. He put between $ 16.8 trillion and $ 29 trillion in the largest financial institutions in the United States and around the world.

They saved the banks, the bankers, and their bonds. But everyone else was screwed. It took the real economy six years, by many measures, even to return to pre-crash levels. Think of it as government for finance, finance, and finance.

It was a model that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were eager to adopt in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. His proposal was to give Mnuchin $ 500 billion, which he could use however he wanted.

However, the power of the bag is with the congress. It may not always seem that way because they give up their responsibilities, but the constitution says yes. Congress has a Democratic majority. Even two years ago, the Democrats could have been turned by Mnuchin and McConnell by going through Paulson and Bernanke. Now they have woken up. They had their own proposals.

Instead of dripping down, his vision was built from below. That is good.

The most surprising policy is the most sensible: $ 1,200 for everyone who files their income tax with income less than $ 75,000, declining to zero to $ 100,000, with an additional $ 500 per child.

It is not limited to all who pay Federal taxes. Almost half of Americans don't, and that half needs it more. But filing is necessary to exclude those who earn more.

Unemployment benefits will continue for an additional 13 weeks, will be expanded to cover freelance, job and layoff workers, and unemployment benefits will increase by $ 600 per week across the board for all workers who claim them. Since, as of January, the average UI check was $ 385 per week, this is a massive increase.

There should also be $ 350 billion in small business loans, which will be forgiven if they keep their employees. Therefore, it is actually a subsidy with coercion. It must be paid if it is not used in a way that supports the entire economy.

There is $ 100 billion for hospitals.

The package had to go through the Senate and had to be approved by Trump.

The $ 500 billion for large companies remained.

In some quarters, cognitive dissonance rang louder than church bells. An opinion piece in USA Today said that "the bailout for airlines and cruise lines is socialism for the wealthy who don't deserve it." During their years of fatigue, they used their money to buy back stocks and excessive executive compensation instead of saving for an emergency. However, there are reasons why we want the United States airline industry to survive. We want Boeing to survive despite the greed-driven mess they made of the 737 MAX. They have too many real employees making decent money. I don't know if we would lose the cruise lines. Trump declined to say that government funds should not go to his own hotels, resorts, and golf courses. When asked who would see where the money was going, Trump said, "I will be the supervisor."

Democrats stepped forward. They demanded a provision that prevents funds from going directly to Trump or his family by adding a clause that includes top members of the executive branch, members of Congress and their families. They also banned the money from going to share buybacks and excessive domestic compensation. There will be a supervisory board and an inspector general.

However, Zach Carter of the Huffington Post wrote that "it is not an economic bailout package, but an unprecedented sentence of economic inequality and corporate control over our politics that will resonate for a generation." He sees the restrictions as "purely cosmetic,quot; and "toothless,quot;. More significantly, he notes that "$ 425 billion … can be leveraged 10 times by the Federal Reserve, resulting in a multi-billion dollar program." That compares to the kind of fun numbers that were happening behind the curtain after 2008. Meanwhile, the New York Times made a story, in fine print of the stimulus package, of special offers for certain industries. He showed that the unprecedented rescue package was going on, at least in part, as always.

Despite the negatives and risks, the package represents real political and philosophical change. We're finally moving on from Reagan's. "The most terrifying words in the English language are: & # 39; I am from the government and I am here to help & # 39 ;, "a,quot; We need the government to help us. No one else can help. Here we are. "That new and improved attitude is not limited to the United States. It is also emerging in the United Kingdom and Germany.

It is not an instant or total salvation, but it is cause for long-term optimism.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.