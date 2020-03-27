What the victorious cast is doing so far

Immediately after Victorious's cancellation, Grande continued her role as the fan-favorite flying cat in Sam and cat, the crossover spin-off series co-starring icarly& # 39; s Jeanette McCurdy. But the popular show lasted only one season, with reports of salary disputes and drama on set.

But Grande's star was already on the rise as a solo artist, thanks to her 2013 debut album. Sincerely, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed with 2014 My everything and the dangerous woman of 2016, with both albums in platinum.

%MINIFYHTMLbf87609224f998f9d58597664b37932111% %MINIFYHTMLbf87609224f998f9d58597664b37932112%

Since then, the 26-year-old singer has become one of the most popular and successful recording artists, releasing two more successful albums. Sweetener (2018) and Thanks U, Next (2019), with the latest streaming record and her first three singles, making her the first artist since The Beatles in 1964 to occupy the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100. Nominated for 11 Grammys, Grande won her first Grammy in 2019 for Best Pop Vocal Album

Grande's personal life has been in the news constantly in recent years, with the superstar referencing her ex-boyfriends in her hit song "Thank U, Next," which includes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, her fiance Pete davidson and the afternoon Mac Miller, her rapper boyfriend who died of an overdose in 2018. Grande was recently reported to be dating a real estate agent. Dalton Gomez.

Grande has also been outspoken about her struggles with mental health and has shared her trauma after the Manchester attack in 2017. After the devastating event that resulted in 22 deaths, Grande co-organized and performed at the One Love Manchester charity concert to help the family of the victims, raising $ 13 million.