What should Arsenal do with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? Charlie Nicholas and Alan Smith verdicts | Football news







Arsenal have a big decision about the future of the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talisman.

Depending on what happens to the player contracts and the transfer window after the coronavirus pandemic, Aubameyang's contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire in the summer of 2021.

Can the Gunners convince the 30-year-old to sign a new agreement? Or are they sold to avoid the risk of losing another star name in a free transfer?

Sky Sports experts Charlie Nicholas Y Alan Smith discuss the difficult decision facing Arsenal and give your verdict on what your old club should do …

How important is Aubameyang to Arsenal?

Aubameyang has scored 17 Premier League goals so far this season

SMITH SAYS: "He has been very important to this Arsenal team simply because of his goalscoring. He has a fantastic scoring ratio and is one of the best finalists in the Premier League. In my opinion, he is one of the best finalists in the game in this moment,quot;. .

"He has that ability to score and can score all kinds of goals. There are not many of those types of players and if you can find one they cost a lot of money. That is what makes the situation with Aubameyang very difficult. Arsenal.

"In an ideal world, you don't want to lose a player like that."

NICOLAS SAYS: "This guy is a goal machine, his record tells you that. The evidence says the last thing you want to do is lose a player like Aubameyang. He is a magical scorer."

"The only way its sale could be acceptable is if it financed a rebuild. Arsenal has been trying to rebuild for five years, maybe even more, and they have never come close to achieving it. They pulled out of the Champions League and lost income.

"They don't want to lose Aubameyang in terms of what he brings to the table, but Arsenal has failed abysmally when it comes to players running out of a contract. You just have to look at Aaron Ramsey leaving the club last summer to find out how bad they have been in this area.

"Arsenal could make selling it work if they get the rebuild right, but the reality is that it is absolutely vital to the team."

Should Arsenal break the bank to keep Aubameyang, or risk another Mesut Ozil situation?

Mesut Ozil signed a new Arsenal deal in January 2018, earning him around £ 350,000 a week as the club's highest paid player

SMITH SAYS: "It's a good balance in terms of keeping the team there, but the first question you have to ask yourself is, do you want to stay?

"If you are determined to play Champions League football, you may be determined to leave Arsenal. He and his agent may have already indicated whether they want to move on, but are you determined to move on? That could depend on Who wants to buy it.You may be able to join a club in the Champions League, but depending on the club, you may not see it as a step forward compared to a club like Arsenal.

"When it comes to money, Mesut Ozil's situation has created a lot of controversy. He is the one who wins the most at Arsenal at a distance and there are great games where he has not produced his best performances for a long time. There have been times when that his body language is poor and he's been jogging, and that's what creates unease in a dressing room, especially if they don't think he's making a change.

"Now, if you have a player like Aubameyang scoring goals, people, to a certain extent, accept that they should receive more money than other players. Their goals are why they pay a lot of money. The main money is a little bit more. easy to justify if you're scoring regularly, like Aubameyang does. "

NICOLAS SAYS: "While I think Arsenal needs to finance a rebuild, my preference would be to offer Aubameyang what it wants.

"Everyone will increase their wages and they have told me different scenarios, especially with Mesut Ozil. Is it possible that Ozil can go ahead? Could this help finance the wages of Aubameyang and others? If they can get Ozil off the wage bill without getting anything for him, it won't be a great detriment.

"There are different ways to do this, but more than anything, I would like Arsenal to renew Aubameyang's contract for three or four years, if they can. They should give Aubameyang exactly what it wants. There just aren't many other players like that. level ".

4:54 Gary Neville analyzes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal record since his arrival in the Premier League and feels that the Arsenal striker should be included as an elite player in the division Gary Neville analyzes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal record since his arrival in the Premier League and feels that the Arsenal striker should be included as an elite player in the division

How important is the age of Aubameyang?

SMITH SAYS: "His age definitely comes into play because the resale value will not be too high if they sign him on a three-year contract. It is always a concern and it may be that Arsenal is thinking they can get good money for him now." and it will free them up and give them more buying power to go out and refresh the team, especially if they're determined to leave.

"It is a really complicated situation, but the club will not want to get caught up in another situation where a player has exhausted his contract. He must take into account the fact that he cannot prevent a player from executing his contract. He can dig bows and says, "I'm leaving at the end of my current agreement."

"Sometimes there is nothing the club can do about it because the power is with the player, but it seems that there is now a determination in the club. It seems that the club has a more organized structure to prevent this type of thing from happening,quot; .

"Before, Arsene Wenger may have taken on a lot of the workload, but now he is stretching a little bit with Edu, Raul Sanllehi and the like. You would hope the club won't get caught up in the future again."

If Arsenal sold Aubameyang, who could replace it? Does the rise of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah influence the decision?

SMITH SAYS: "He is asking Nketiah or Martinelli, as talented as both, to step into the shoes of a proven scorer like Aubameyang, who has been playing at the highest level for many years."

"If Aubameyang left, I'm sure they would seek to bring some experience, but they are constrained by their finances. They also have Alexandre Lacazette, but their goal output has been reduced this season compared to their first at the club, so that it would be a concern.

"But there is no doubt that they have talent within the club. I am a great admirer of Martinelli in particular. I think he has a great attitude and a keen eye for goal as we have already seen on several occasions." There's definitely a lot of it, but you have to be careful not to put too much responsibility on young shoulders. They must be nurtured. "

NICOLAS SAYS: "It depends on how you want to balance the team."

"Nketiah doesn't claim too many assists, but he runs off the ball into space, and he's a very good finisher. He's more of a No. 9 who needs to learn the trade, and he's still way behind Alexandre Lacazette. Martinelli does have the potential. of becoming an exceptional player. The signs with him are quite similar, because he runs well with the ball and also makes good runs off the ball.

"He's young, but that doesn't matter as he's shown a lot this season. He had a bit of luck with N & # 39; Golo Kante slipping into Chelsea for his goal, but it's those kinds of things that will bring you. Look In how that opportunity ended, you can see a great, clinical and ruthless client facing the goal.

"Jurgen Klopp was excited about him for a reason. The potential is there, but he is not yet at the level of Aubameyang. I hope he gets there, but he cannot be trusted yet. There are also Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, who has not yet It worked well, so there is potential to replace from within, but it is a risk. "

What if he doesn't want to sign? Can Arsenal risk losing it for free?

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal on a free transfer to join Juventus last summer

NICOLAS SAYS: "No. Aaron Ramsey's situation was ridiculous. I remember when we were talking about Ramsey with 18 months to go. Ramsey had won a lot of Arsenal fans at the time, but he was not everyone's favorite. Many were saying leave him. Come on.

"I said the same thing as what I'm going to do now. Even asking for something over the top, it wouldn't be much more than what Arsenal thought would be feasible. Ramsey probably wanted to stay, so why couldn't they pay him the other thing?" Were the teams paying their players? They couldn't afford it and they could have given up, but I don't see why Arsenal continues to execute contracts.

"Manchester United was cute enough to get players to break the line like Nemanja Matic and manipulate the system where they can keep these kinds of players for another year. If they want to leave there is still value and money is still being recovered comes in to replace some of these players.

"However, Arsenal is stuck with players like Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac. Will they regain any value? No. What they do with the contracts is puzzling."

Could this be another Robin van Persie situation?

Robin van Persie wins the title at Manchester United after leaving Arsenal

SMITH SAYS: "Obviously it will hurt a lot more if you go to another Premier League club and help them win the Premier League like Robin van Persie did at Manchester United."

"I would like to avoid selling it to a rival, to an English club and selling it abroad would be more appealing because it would be out of people's consciousness to a certain extent. They would not see it every week, which helps.

"It is certainly another consideration because it would be painful for fans if he went to Liverpool or Manchester City, or whoever, and his goals helped them be more successful."

NICOLAS SAYS: "It depends on what people put at risk. If he went to Manchester United, would he help Arsenal? No, not at all.

"If Aubameyang wants to leave, he should ideally be kicked out of the Premier League. However, he has the mind and age that I can see the dangers and understand the comparisons with Van Persie. However, I think he will be thinking about what he succeeded Alexis Sánchez in place of Van Persie.

Alexis Sánchez struggled at Manchester United before moving to Inter Milan on loan last summer

"Would you like to be a part of a superstar recharge at Manchester United? Is there a big draw for that? If it was Liverpool or Man City, you would make it, but Manchester United is miles away from the top two. Don't see the lure of moving to Old Trafford.

"Would he win the title with United for years to come? I don't think so. He might not even be in the Champions League if he joined, what's the real draw? Is it the salary? I think he's that guy.

"Van Persie jumped to a massive salary, but Manchester United does not have the same caliber as then. Would he be the vanguard for them? Maybe. But, like Arsenal, I think they have other problems to tackle."

"If Arsenal got £ 100m for him to go there, he would take it. Arsenal was once United's title challengers, but now none of them are. If Man United offers £ 100m for Aubameyang, sell it."

Where else could I go?

Could Jurgen Klopp, who led Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, make a move for the Gunners captain?

NICOLAS SAYS: "I don't see Liverpool or Man City signing it. Would you side with Liverpool? No. Manchester City could be an option if they were looking to replace Sergio Agüero.

"Aubameyang would say that he has done Germany and England? Could it be time to move to Spain? He is similar in age to Thierry Henry when he went to Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi and Xavi, before winning titles and Champions Leagues,quot; .

"I could see him move to the Camp Nou, but Real Madrid could also be an option."

The final verdict …

Aubameyang has scored 61 goals for Arsenal since joining in January 2018

SMITH SAYS: "When the players' contracts really end with the current health crisis is obviously a factor, but the best result for the club would be to get them to sign a new agreement. They would have a committed player who always scores goals for you."

"He's a fit boy, so he still has two or three years left at the top level. A new deal would be the ideal situation because he can help Arsenal, with additions to the team elsewhere, get back in a big way." Persuading the player that his future is at Arsenal would be the best result. "

NICOLAS SAYS: "I would prefer that Aubameyang stay. The problem, however, is that as much as he wanted to get away with it, I have a feeling that Arsenal will not keep him."

"If that means downloading Ozil and others to finance his new contract and rebuilding the team, he would have no problem with that. But if Ozil stays, I feel like they will sell him, because they can't afford another Aaron Ramsey saga."