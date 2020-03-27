What impact could the absence of football have on players and fans? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML37c4f1c5bb0cc609ab4e72942d51ecb511% %MINIFYHTML37c4f1c5bb0cc609ab4e72942d51ecb512%





The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we generate entertainment

This unprecedented time of self-isolation, social distancing, and confinement will prove to be a severe test of habit.

%MINIFYHTML37c4f1c5bb0cc609ab4e72942d51ecb513% %MINIFYHTML37c4f1c5bb0cc609ab4e72942d51ecb514%

For many who stay safe, it provides an opportunity to spend more time with loved ones, more time to read, exercise, or start that project you've been putting off.

%MINIFYHTML37c4f1c5bb0cc609ab4e72942d51ecb515% %MINIFYHTML37c4f1c5bb0cc609ab4e72942d51ecb516%

For others, it brings fear of the unknown, lack of control, and soccer players and fans in particular, the absence of one of its main stimulants.

As the weeks and months go by, you will begin to hear more about the role that dopamine plays in everyday life. When dopamine is released in large quantities, it creates feelings of pleasure and reward, motivating you to repeat a specific behavior.

It is still unknown when soccer will return and if it will be behind closed doors or with followers.

It goes without saying that sport, both for athletes and spectators, is a great source of that chemical.

Conversely, low dopamine levels are associated with less motivation and less enthusiasm for the things that most people would be excited about.

That drop in stimulation will be more familiar to footballers and fans in the coming weeks, if not already, says mental health expert and former professional Kevin George, author of Soccology

At the lower front of our brain we have the nucleus accumbens. This section learns about rewards, the behaviors associated with rewards, and the search for rewards. Rewards equals dopamine, and dopamine equals pleasure, the feelings we have when we eat, socialize, watch, and play soccer. Our motivation is linked to our reward system, so without the stimuli to trigger it, our motivation will remain redundant and we may feel tired. Although we may have slept enough, lack of cognitive and emotional activity can make us sleep. In soccer, when the players are not stimulated, they will lose their motivation. We often forget that footballers are normal people with personal problems like the rest of society. They often use soccer to escape reality, a defense mechanism that provides dopamine and routine security.

"It's about commitment," says George. Sky Sports. "There is a part of your brain that, when not activated, goes into sleep mode. In soccer, when players are not stimulated, they will lose their motivation. Some will say it is an attitude problem, but it is chemical,quot; .

"Your brain releases dopamine, and without that, you feel frustrated or bored. So there are two things: a lack of dopamine and also the fact that football is a defense mechanism."

"Soccer can take you out of your reality. If you take that away, that adrenaline rush, you may have to deal with something that is in the back of your mind. People might not be able to deal with it."

"Some will fight. Many footballers are alone and have no family, or have come from broken homes. Without that dopamine hit or that defense mechanism, players can go elsewhere to find that hit."

Players have to find innovative ways to stay in shape with canceled training for the foreseeable future

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, awareness of mental health in soccer was on the rise; Campaigns like Heads Up had provided many soccer players and fans with a platform and encouragement to speak, and soccer had the potential to be a great facilitator of difficult conversations.

And now, soccer clubs are encouraged to offer psychological support to their players during this time; Earlier this week, there were reports that Liverpool had provided mental health advice to players, including breathing exercises and advice on social media.

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams, founder of the Sporting Chance Clinic, a center for treating emotional and behavioral problems between professional athletes and former professional athletes, believes that a strong support network will be key at this time, with concerns in around contracts and training regimes.

"It is a difficult time, life throws many things at us, if we don't have that support we will have difficulties," he said. Sky Sports News last week. "I imagine there would be a spike on the phone line where people are stressed and anxious about their careers and what is going to happen.

"Some of them are in the last year of their contracts, some of them early in their careers. Some people have no emotionally supportive family units."

Mental health expert Kevin George giving a talk with former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet

That stimulation, rigidity of life and positive pressure have been parked for the moment, since football is on the sidelines.

But discussions of mental health in soccer shouldn't be limited to acute anxieties and addiction. His reach is broad, and he achieves poor performance and fitness, and the impact his common state of mind can have on them.

At least through the prism of social networks, much work is being done; Stationary bikes, extensive home training regimes and a little weird with toilet paper. But former West Ham and Charlton midfielder George insists that some will struggle without the basics: camaraderie in the dressing room, the manager to impress, or just the ball.

"There is training, and there is really, really training. Romelu Lukaku revealed last week that all Inter Milan players were sent bicycles, but it is not the same. Many players will do symbolic training, but they will fall as this happens. lengthen for longer, more.

"Players love soccer. Players don't love running. They don't like exercise bikes. They can do it for a set time, because it supports something they love and their performance, but when you're quarantined for a month or more, you will need a certain mindset.

"Players with bigger houses will go running, running, running, conditioning, etc. But if you don't have a house that size, or like Lukaku and other Inter players, you live in the city in an apartment, you don't have that,quot; . Available space.

1:14 Gary Neville believes the Premier League can help health services and the soccer community recover from the coronavirus pandemic Gary Neville believes the Premier League can help health services and the soccer community recover from the coronavirus pandemic

"A manager's style may have to change in the coming weeks. Clubs should be doing strength training and conditioning videoconferencing sessions at 10am, and then again at 1pm! If not available, you're fined! well, I think. "

In fact, there are reports that Liverpool players will return to training via video link as soon as next week, but George believes that some need the routine and feedback more than others.

"Some players, with the talent they have, don't need to keep it up, and they will just perform well again. But some players need that physical training essentially for the type of player they are.

"Similarly, some players do not need praise or flattery for what they are doing with the ball. They are sure of themselves. But some players need that flattery and praise for what they do with the ball in training, with constant comments." . They may have lacked attention and attachment growing up and why many refer to their coach as a & # 39; father figure & # 39 ;. Players' reaction will really vary in that regard.

"I recently spoke to Katie Bradley of Man City and U19 England. She said it was not difficult for her because she feels she is good at adapting to new situations. She has used training as her primary focus during this time."

"Originally he was pitching (at a local park) and hiring a watt bike once his gym closed. Now he is using everything he can at home as an accessory, for example, weight bag bags. He has had a couple of active days of recovery on the bike, walking dogs or rolling foam. But the main thing was to adopt a new lifestyle. It's doable, but it takes effort. "

George also believes that with soccer stimulation absent, players are trying to find stimulation elsewhere, potentially through gambling and alcohol.

"There is no sport, but there are infinite ways to play. I'm afraid some players may turn to the game, because it's a problem anyway, at best."

1:56 Sunday supplement panel discusses whether football realizes severity of coronavirus pandemic Sunday supplement panel discusses whether football realizes severity of coronavirus pandemic

"Or the players' partners can tell them: 'No games coming, that was their excuse before, let's have a few drinks with dinner' and then it goes off. I have a concern for some players, fueling a habit in absence of this stimulation. "

And what about the fans? For some, soccer is a hobby, scoring life with pleasure and only occasionally disappointments, relative to life's major stresses. For others, soccer it is existence, and offers its most significant form of escapism.

George believes that these unprecedented times may even spark a rethink.

"Fans may not renew their season tickets, because they noticed things about their partner they didn't know before, and they love it, or they realize they want to try harder, or they can spend more time doing healthy activities, or spending more time with their children ".

Beyond getting excited about a "football festival,quot; when games return, as Gary Neville put it, there are other ways to stay positive during test days; Soccer, and sport in general, is proving to be a vehicle again, even with the absence of athletes on display at the highest level.

1:09 Gary Neville expects a & # 39; football festival & # 39; condensed once the season starts again Gary Neville expects a & # 39; football festival & # 39; condensed once the season starts again

There has been a boom in electronic sports, footballers publish daily nuggets of positivity every day, in addition to sharing exercise routines and anecdotes from the past. Soccer has the ability to switch from serious to joyous in an instant, and today, the joyous tone on soccer's social media is a welcome distraction from the anxieties of the coronavirus outbreak.

For players and fans, a new routine is advised. Our lives have changed in ways we hadn't anticipated, but the key is to adapt as best we can. There is opportunity during this time, even if it seems difficult to see.

The NHS has provided 10 tips for dealing with anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak, including virtual connection with people, talking about concerns, taking care of our bodies, and doing things you enjoy.

Even without games, soccer can be intertwined in these tips, and the world of soccer is moving forward to help others stay safe, both physically and mentally.

Why programming is key

Logical programming is creating a schedule, emotionally providing comfort in transition, making your new world familiar. Here, Kevin George review some tips and explanations about the importance of adapting to this new routine …

Why people can get anxious

"The coronavirus has taken everyone out of their routine, and this is what can bring problems. People get lost without the comfort of their schedule or what their schedule was protecting them from, for example, sitting with thoughts. Creating a schedule it also puts control back in your hands instead of sitting in uncertainty, waiting for updates. "

2:13 Brighton forward Glenn Murray says the team is dealing well with isolation, but believes it is easier for English players in a family environment. Brighton forward Glenn Murray says the team is dealing well with isolation, but believes it is easier for English players in a family environment.

Haven't I noticed that I need a routine before?

"From the day we were born, we have needed the comfort of a routine. Ask a parent what happened when their baby's routine was broken, and they will describe a war! And guess what? You were a baby."

Routines as you get older

"We look for routines in many ways, whether it's behavior patterns that we stick to to form new friends, or the amount of time we set aside in the morning to prepare. To give you insight, your routine is like being in a room at home. You designed it, you have a connection to the objects in them and you know where everything is.

"Coronavirus is like walking into a room you've never been to before with the lights off. Making a schedule and a routine turns on the light switch and allows you to familiarize yourself with your surroundings. Moving things, exploring, getting rid of things, add things and make the room yours.

"If you were to give your anxiety a rating of 1-10, 1 being Zen and 10 being extremely anxious, when the light was off, after it was turned on, and a day after it was turned on once you made the changes,quot; There would be a great contrast in the numbers, wherever it started on the scale, it would slowly move towards 1 with each change of scenery. "

2:05 British gymnast Joe Fraser reveals his strange ways of keeping fit at home as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on his Olympic readiness British gymnast Joe Fraser reveals his strange ways of keeping fit at home as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on his Olympic readiness

Routine comfort.

"Schedules bring routine, and routine brings comfort. Create a schedule that is fun, motivating, and includes many of the activities or lack of activity you are currently doing. You have unknowingly gotten into another routine, so it is important to relax this will increase your chances of success.

"A schedule allows us to know what is happening, so that we are not surprised or lost. The new schedule will provide comfort and a routine to carry until the pandemic ends."

"Programming is a skill, believe it or not, and it develops our emotional literacy. You can also use post-pandemic programming to control anxiety in general."

Soccology was created by former professional footballer and psychotherapist Kevin George – buy the Amazon book here