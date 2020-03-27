What happens if restaurants and pubs disappear in Australia?

%MINIFYHTML50dbb7d17d980abbb038bcbb3448e1dd11% %MINIFYHTML50dbb7d17d980abbb038bcbb3448e1dd12%

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.

For a week when the news has been so bleak, when we learn of the death of colleagues and artists and beloved educators, when much of the world's population is locked up, closing a pub might not be a tragedy. And yet, the news that my local pub was going bankrupt finally faded me. After weeks of gnashing teeth as my own job dried, my husband's new business closed, my son came home indefinitely, and my best friend slept with her newborn in a hospital where visitors were not allowed (including her husband). it yielded and crinkled when I heard about the pub.

My grief is more than just a place in my neighborhood for a beer and a parma. Admittedly, this particular pub became a touchstone for me and my family as we were adjusting to our move from the United States to Melbourne, their weekly trivia nights are a fun and reliable way to connect with our new community. . Whenever visitors or new friends were around on a Wednesday, the trivia night greeted them in our fold with good beer and jokes and a roaring fire in the corner. On weekends, my husband and I play pool in his slightly run down bar, chatting with the owner, who became friends.

So my sadness is for that friend who is losing his business, but he feels bigger than that as it encompasses all the owners and workers who are losing their livelihoods. It represents my intense anxiety about what our cities will be like when we come out of this crisis. In the past few days, I've heard stories about inflexible owners and collapsed business models everywhere imaginable: iconic, world-renowned bars; restaurants owned by famous chefs; my dear neighborhood pub. The hope that takeout and delivery can save even a fraction of these operations is optimistic. And for a city like Melbourne (or Sydney, or Hobart … you know), the loss of our hotel industry is almost unthinkable. As a country, we have increasingly built tourism in our strongholds as a food and beverage destination. Food and drink not only support hundreds of thousands of workers, but they make our cities the livable, wonderful, and delicious places we call home.

The economic and health crisis unfolding in Australia and around the world is bound to become a cultural crisis in the future. In an email chat, Anthea Loucas Bosha, executive director of the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, told me that the crisis "will affect us for years to come and, in turn, change us forever."