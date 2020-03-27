Wembley's arch will light up in the colors of the Italian flag at night when they should have played England | Football news

%MINIFYHTML978afbc89c25ae79753d9e821cf8ba2111% %MINIFYHTML978afbc89c25ae79753d9e821cf8ba2112%





The Wembley Arch will display the colors of the Italian flag on Friday night.

%MINIFYHTML978afbc89c25ae79753d9e821cf8ba2113% %MINIFYHTML978afbc89c25ae79753d9e821cf8ba2114%

The Wembley Stadium arch will be lit in the colors of the Italian flag for 90 minutes starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to coincide with what would have been the Heads Up International between England and Italy.

%MINIFYHTML978afbc89c25ae79753d9e821cf8ba2115% %MINIFYHTML978afbc89c25ae79753d9e821cf8ba2116%

Along with the friendly scheduled for Tuesday night against Denmark, the Italy game had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in a show of solidarity with Italy, which has been one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, the arch will show the Italian tricolore.

In addition to this, the giant LED screens adjacent to Olympic Way will display the message: & # 39;Siamo separati, ma siamo insieme. Forza Italia #DistantiMaUniti & # 39; which translates to & # 39;We are separate, but we are together. Let's go Italy #DistantButUnited & # 39;.

The arch and giant screens will once again be a tribute to the NHS that has been in operation at the national stadium since March 20.