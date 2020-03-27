Wembley's arch will light up in the colors of the Italian flag at night when they should have played England | Football news

Last update: 03/27/20 4:31 pm
The Wembley Stadium arch will be lit in the colors of the Italian flag for 90 minutes starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to coincide with what would have been the Heads Up International between England and Italy.
Along with the friendly scheduled for Tuesday night against Denmark, the Italy game had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But in a show of solidarity with Italy, which has been one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, the arch will show the Italian tricolore.
In addition to this, the giant LED screens adjacent to Olympic Way will display the message: & # 39;Siamo separati, ma siamo insieme. Forza Italia #DistantiMaUniti & # 39; which translates to & # 39;We are separate, but we are together. Let's go Italy #DistantButUnited & # 39;.
The arch and giant screens will once again be a tribute to the NHS that has been in operation at the national stadium since March 20.
Join the Sky Bet Club and follow your progress towards a £ 5 free bet
Sign up and bet £ 25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited before 7pm on Monday.
%MINIFYHTML978afbc89c25ae79753d9e821cf8ba2117%