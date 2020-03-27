"We take the dead from morning until night,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLe6c97afcc92b42c8fc100e4ccdb46d4711% %MINIFYHTMLe6c97afcc92b42c8fc100e4ccdb46d4712%

The streets of Bergamo are empty. As in all of Italy, people can leave their homes only for food, medicine and work. Factories, shops and schools are closed. There are no more talks in the corners or in the cafeterias.

But what will not stop are the sirens.

While the world's attention now shifts to its own contagion centers, sirens continue to sound. Like the air raid sirens of World War II, they are the ambulance sirens that many survivors of this war will remember. They sound louder as they get closer, reaching out to pick up the parents and grandparents, the guardians of Italy's memory.

The grandchildren greet from the terraces and the spouses sit on the corners of the now empty beds. And then the sirens start again, getting weaker as ambulances head towards hospitals crowded with coronavirus patients.

"At this point, all you hear in Bergamo are sirens," said Michela Travelli.

On March 7, his father, Claudio Travelli, 60, was driving a food delivery truck throughout northern Italy. The next day, she developed a fever and flu-like symptoms. His wife had had a fever in the past few days, so he called his family doctor, who told him to take a common Italian fever reducer and rest.

For much of the previous month, Italian officials had sent conflicting messages about the virus.

On February 19, some 40,000 people from Bergamo, a province of approximately one million people in the Lombardy region, traveled 30 miles to Milan to watch a Champions League soccer match between Atalanta and the Spanish team Valencia. (Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori called the party this week "a strong accelerator of contagion.") Mr. Travelli and his wife did not take the threat of the virus seriously back then, their daughter said, "because it was not It doesn't sell as a serious thing. "

But Mr. Travelli could not get rid of the fever and became sicker.

On Friday, March 13, he felt unbearable pressure on his chest and gagged. Her temperature rose and her family called an ambulance. An ambulance team found his father with low blood oxygen levels but, following advice from Bergamo hospitals, recommended that he stay home. "They said," We have seen worse things, and hospitals are like the trenches of a war, "Travelli said.