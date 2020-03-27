We show you how to make the most of food and drink within this weekend.

%MINIFYHTMLa34e10e69a7400918bd21a40c75dec1811% %MINIFYHTMLa34e10e69a7400918bd21a40c75dec1812%

We are all eating a little differently these days: cooking more at home. Take away food order. Buy beans in bulk. And that's how it will be for a while, at least until the ban on dining in Mass is lifted. It's safe to start eating at our favorite restaurants again. In the meantime, this is what's been happening recently in the Boston restaurant world, plus some ways to enjoy some of the best restaurants and bars in our region from the comfort of your home.

Here's what you may have missed this week:

Boloco stores have been closing through Mass. —NYT

Like many restaurants across the country, Boloco is struggling to keep up with takeout and delivery orders. On Wednesday, Co-founder John Pepper issued a passionate plea.

Top of the Hub closed. Permanently. (But don't worry, if you have an unused gift card, you will be reimbursed.)

Not everything is bad out there. Local distilleries are starting to make hand sanitizers at its production facilities, and the city of Cambridge is pay restaurants to make food for people experiencing homelessness.

Coronavirus has disrupted access to food in Massachusetts. Our guide outlines what you need to know about food availability. regarding supermarkets, food banks and restaurants, in addition to what city and state officials say.

Netflix and Swill

Maybe you're watching Netflix's "King of the Tigers,quot; this weekend, a seven-part documentary that portrays Joe Exotic, the country music polygamist / western singer of what this real guy who owned more than 1,000 tigers is like. and other wild animals Or maybe you're looking for something a little more subdued: I'll see "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," which begins airing on Hulu on Friday.

Here's what you can combine with your weekend display plans, tigers or non-tigers: a Brookline’s Blossom Bar cocktail, now available by pickup or delivery. You will have to supply your own alcohol, but Blossom Bar provides the rest, literally everything. The cocktail kit to build your own allows you to choose from a selection of mixers (I'll try the Bocadilla Sour, which contains guava, mascarpone, mint and lime), along with a variety of cocktails, a decoration kit. , and a glass of cocktail from the Blossom Bar. You can mix and match, choosing to buy just a blender, or maybe a glass but not a garnish. Regardless of what you choose to add, it will be like having a slice of the award-winning bar in your own home.

Eat and cook alone, together



Tyler Akabane is selling his forage mushrooms to the public. —David L Ryan / Globe Staff

Milk Street Online Cooking School now offers its entire line of classes for free until April 30, a true treasure trove of everything from how to use spices better to The Art of Improv Cooking. I've already started a course called The Herb Kitchen, which, so far, has taught me some helpful tips on herbal storage, which herbs go well, and a handful of recipes to test my newly discovered knowledge.

Tyler Akabane, a professional gatherer who, until recently, sold wild and hard-to-find mushrooms to local restaurants, has turned to deliver mushrooms to the public for $ 20 to $ 25 per bag. Give follow him on instagram and fill out this form to request a bag – you'll be delivering to different neighborhoods on different days, so check your social media frequently to find out where your mushrooms are landing each week.

Grocery stores have been a huge source of anxiety for me lately, so I'm trying to stock up on alternative spaces. Cue Bow Market's brilliant move to launch Safe Supply, an outdoor grocery store that allows you to shop at local food vendors, all of which are located throughout the yard and use a contactless payment system (not allows cash). Sign up for a 30-minute shopping window on Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. at 3 p.m., when you can pick up items from Hooked, Brookford Farm, The Biscuit, In Season and more.

Do you need inspiration for your next home cooked meal? Now is the time to take advantage of your favorite local chefs on social media. They miss cooking for you, and are turning to their Instagram stories and feeds to share their insights. Michael Scelfo (Alden & Harlow, Longfellow Bar, Waypoint) is hitting us with fried chicken sandwiches, stuffed peppers, cabbage salad, and tomato sauce (check out his best moments on Instagram for his recipes and tips). Vinh Le (Nem Kitchen) will host a live cooking class on Instagram on Saturday from noon to 12:30 p.m. where he will demonstrate how to make spring rolls (he has posted a list of ingredients in his stories). And Josh Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri (Juliet, Peregrine) have released Juliet Mediaverse, with a first episode that focuses on snack time.