Watch Bad Bunny Get an epic makeover in a new music video

Bad bunny is making her debut in the music video for "Yo Perreo Sola,quot;.

The Puerto Rican rapper released the 3-minute video earlier today, giving new meaning to the phrase, "Thank God it's Friday."

And the star not only dresses in three tantalizing outfits, a face full of makeup, and pointy heels, but she also says that it's nobody's business; For non-Spanish speakers, the song's title translates as: "I Twerk Alone."

At first glance, the video appears to be a fun video showcasing the artist's talents, both old and new. But really, Benito and director Stillz They are sending a powerful message about machismo and general respect for the rights of men and women to personal space.