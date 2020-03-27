Watch Bad Bunny Get an epic makeover in a new music video

Bad bunny is making her debut in the music video for "Yo Perreo Sola,quot;.
The Puerto Rican rapper released the 3-minute video earlier today, giving new meaning to the phrase, "Thank God it's Friday."
And the star not only dresses in three tantalizing outfits, a face full of makeup, and pointy heels, but she also says that it's nobody's business; For non-Spanish speakers, the song's title translates as: "I Twerk Alone."
At first glance, the video appears to be a fun video showcasing the artist's talents, both old and new. But really, Benito and director Stillz They are sending a powerful message about machismo and general respect for the rights of men and women to personal space.
In the lyrics, translated from Spanish, the rapper and singer Nesi sing "Shell call you if she needs you / But for now she is alone / Twerks alone."
And if that wasn't clear enough for the men, the video ends with these bold words and red letters: "If she doesn't want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone."
"I wrote it from a woman's perspective … I wanted a woman's voice to sing it 'I dog alone,' because it doesn't mean the same when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes," Bad said. Bunny Rolling Stone In an interview.
To see the powerful music video for yourself, check out the video above!
