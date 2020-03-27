WarnerMedia Commits $ 100 Million to Fund Inactive Production Equipment – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0a644ff848acc0e146882ccbbe14de8c11% %MINIFYHTML0a644ff848acc0e146882ccbbe14de8c12%

AT&T WarnerMedia is committing more than $ 100 million for production teams closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are moving forward with a commitment of more than $ 100 million to help the team members of those productions during this time. And as things evolve, we will continue to evaluate how we can best respond to the challenges we face as an industry as a result of this pandemic, "WarnerMedia (and AT&T COO) CEO John Stankey said in a note to staff on Friday.

The company, like others in the media and entertainment, has halted many productions "for the health and safety of employees, the cast, the crew and the community," he said.

Here is the memo:

From: John Stankey, President and Chief Operating Officer – AT&T Inc. and CEO – WarnerMedia

Subject: Updates and thanks

Words cannot adequately express my appreciation for all that you are doing to support each other in a situation like we have never experienced before: as a company, as individuals, as members of the community or as citizens of the world. We are part of a company that has a clear responsibility to society at times like these and I am proud of their efforts to keep the public connected through technology, reliable information, and storytelling.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, nothing has been more important than protecting the health and safety of our employees. Most of us have spent approximately two weeks in our new home work arrangements, while it has been over two months for many of our Asia Pacific offices. And we all owe a big thank you to those who keep our news, networks and infrastructure strengthened by continuing to work in the office, with new protocols and measures of social distancing. It has been a great change. It is a new way of working, but it is also a new way of life, balancing the needs of work, family, loved ones and our own well-being. I agree that it was not easy, but I am incredibly proud of how we have flexed, adapted and progressed together.

We've also had to reorient how our companies operate in this unexplored landscape, and our top leaders are working together to adapt and execute in new ways. To that end, I would like to share some status updates and some of the ways in which we face these challenges.

Our technology teams have been operating under very unique circumstances and have quickly adapted to a new way of working so that the HBO Max launch stays on schedule for May; And the marketing team has had to reformulate plans to reach potential subscribers in innovative ways.

Global theater closings have affected the film industry and, as you have seen in recent announcements, we are working on our release schedule to find the optimal dates to deliver our must-have movies to consumers in theaters when they reopen; And with more people watching from home, Warner Bros. is experimenting with accelerating home entertainment viewing.

Overall, advertising will face headwinds in large part due to the cancellation of the NCAA March Madness and the suspension of the NBA season. As a result, our ad sales teams have been collaborating with Xandr and our clients to develop innovative solutions that bring new value to the brands in our portfolio, including our linear networks where we have seen substantial increases in ratings as more people work and stay home.

We've paused many productions for the health and safety of employees, the cast, the crew and the community. We are moving forward with a commitment of more than $ 100 million to help the team members of those productions during this time. And as things evolve, we will continue to evaluate how we can best respond to the challenges we face as an industry as a result of this pandemic.

We are all focused on overcoming these business challenges, but let's not forget the important role we play for our audiences worldwide. As people weather this storm with family and loved ones, they turn to content that you make possible:

Our CNN colleagues have once again defined what it means to be a dedicated and tireless seeker of fact and truth to ensure that citizens around the world are properly informed at an unprecedented time. Only in the USA In the US, viewership increased more than 132% during the full day and 167% during primetime since March 9; And digitally, CNN has an average of more than 50 million unique daily cross-platform visitors worldwide (more than double its 2019 average). At this critical time, more people choose to receive their news from CNN than any other news outlet.

HBO is showing a wider audience across all its platforms and across virtually every genre, including recent and classic series, documentaries, and movies.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has shown strong increases in both console and mobile games.

The strength of our linear TNT, TBS, and TruTV networks continues, as they are all experiencing significant increases, with TNT & TBS currently ranked n. ° 1 and n. # 2 in total daytime and primetime audience earnings.

We drive connection and shape culture, and doing so at a time when people are isolated is a reminder of what sets WarnerMedia apart.

I want to acknowledge the tremendous effort of our management teams. As I regularly communicate with leaders across the company, they are clear on their commitment to keeping you informed as we navigate through this time. Already, the proactive stance they have taken with our employees and our clients gives me great confidence that we will succeed together and be stronger as a result. We don't know how long we will be in this situation, but I am incredibly proud of how we are adjusting during our global work-from-home efforts.

Thank you for your endurance, agility and commitment.