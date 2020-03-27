VTA Santa Clara Valley service halts paralyzed after apprentices' tests are positive – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – All Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail service was stopped indefinitely early Thursday morning after an apprentice light rail operator examined the coronavirus, authorities said.

VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress said in a statement that the agency was informed of the positive test for coronavirus on Wednesday night and that it was working to determine the extent of the spread.

Childress was unable to provide an update on the employee's condition.

The infected person operated some trains, but VTA says its drivers are separated from the public by a divided cab.

Childress said the closing of the light rail service began at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. All six trains in service at the time were removed from service and sweeps were performed to ensure that passengers were not stranded.

According to Childress, VTA operators were told to shelter-in-place and receive further instructions on whether they should be quarantined and / or tested.

The trains will remain in the VTA operations division to perform extensive cleanings.

On Thursday, the tracks in the north courtyard of the San José VTA were filled with columns of inactive trains. In addition to the potential occasional passengers who did not find out, the light rail stations were empty and silent, except for a recorded message that read, "Attention, please, no light rail service at this time."

Without a bus bridge available to cover VTA light rail routes, those who relied on VTA trains will now have to find another way to get around.

VTA says the buses are taking over, but light rail passengers say it is inconvenient.

"I have to be late for work. Half an hour late now, ”said rider Wayne Daly. He said that bus times and delivery points are different. "I have to walk a little more and it takes a little longer."

On Wednesday, the transit agency announced that passenger numbers dropped sharply amid the coronavirus shelter in place, leading to reduced effective service next week.

"With 82 percent fewer passengers in the past seven weeks or so, that significantly reduces the impact, of course," said VTA spokesman Ken Blackstone.

Beginning Monday, VTA will reduce light rail service to two-car trains running every 30 minutes, with all bus and light rail trips after 9 p.m. canceled except for route 22, which runs between the Palo Alto and Eastridge transit centers and will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

The actions are similar to those taken by BART, which reduced its hours of service to end at 9 p.m. starting last monday. VTA Express Route 181 will operate to coincide with the new BART schedule, offering service after 9 p.m. for the latest BART trains at the Warm Springs station.

The agency has also suspended all in-person service at its River Oaks office on North First Street in San José, as well as at the Center's Customer Service Center on West Santa Clara Street in San José.

All questions or concerns can be directed by phone at (408) 321-2300 or by email at [email protected] from 6 a.m. at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. at 4 p.m. Saturdays