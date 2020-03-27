Volunteers step in to fill gaps in the health system in Sudan | Sudan News

Health workers in Sudan are fighting to prevent the virus from taking root there.

So far, three cases have been recorded.

The country's transitional government warned that the health system will not be able to handle the spread of the disease.

Volunteers are fighting the spread of the coronavirus in Sudan

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from Khartoum, Sudan.

