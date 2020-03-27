Volunteer Opportunities with Meals on Wheels and Keystone Services – Up News Info

Meals on Wheels is changing its delivery methods to keep seniors safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meals are put in plastic bags. They are then left on the floor or on the door handle of an older person's home. The volunteers then step back, waving and recording from a distance.

Organizers say this new method is not as interactive as they would like, but it is a sure way to ensure that older people continue to get the food they need.

%MINIFYHTML36a03885962b563e2f676866e9637ed711% %MINIFYHTML36a03885962b563e2f676866e9637ed712%

Meals on wheels and the Keystone food rack need volunteers.

Click here for Meals on Wheels.

Click here for Keystone.