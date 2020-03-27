Voice of Congress members from North Texas support after House approves $ 2.2 billion aid package – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML47b3c30e7df9cd09909f11ca43a4d08811% %MINIFYHTML47b3c30e7df9cd09909f11ca43a4d08812%

WASHINGTON (CBSFW.COM) – Members of North Texas Congress are expressing their support after the House passed a $ 2.2 billion bill that will provide economic relief for Americans and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The largest financial aid bill in US history USA It was approved with the support of both parties through a voice vote. As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of jobless claims skyrocket in the US. In the US, the bill will seek to provide some stability to the economy.

Through the law, qualified Americans can expect to receive a check of up to $ 1,200 and better unemployment benefits. Large and small companies can expect loans, grants, and tax breaks. The bill will also award billions to the health care system.

Members of the North Texas Congress applaud the passage of the bill as the United States continues the fight against COVID-19.

"I commend my colleagues in the House for passing the CARES Act this afternoon," Congressman Ron Wright (TX-06) said in a statement. “The rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has created an unprecedented health crisis for Texas and our country. In the past few weeks, we've seen Americans gather and lift each other up like we've never seen before: neighbors helping neighbors, companies helping businesses. "

Representative Roger Williams (TX-25) added: ““ The American people have always approached the plate in times of need. Our job in Congress is to provide the necessary reinforcements to move forward, and I am proud that by passing the CARES Act, we have complied. "

Representative Colin Allred (TX-32) said in a statement: “Our nation must unite to combat this virus, and now Congress has acted with a historic investment in our nation to help us overcome this crisis. This will provide much-needed relief for families in North Texas, those who have lost their jobs, small businesses, and our workers in affected industries like our airlines and airports. "

Representative Michael Burgess (TX-26) said Congress responded "strongly,quot; to COVID-19 and its effects on residents by passing this bill.

“It is a very sad and dangerous moment in our country. But here is the simple truth: Congress needed to do something to stabilize the economic situation, "said Burgess. "Our country is at war and if Congress did not act, we would not have the ability to pick up the pieces on the other side of this pandemic."

"We will get to the other side of this fight and that is the important thing to emphasize. It dawns when COVID-19 does not occupy all our waking thoughts, "he added.

Representative Marc Veasey (TX-33) said in a statement: “I am proud to support this landmark legislation, which will provide urgently needed help to families and small businesses across the country, including our great state of Texas. During this time of stress and uncertainty, all Americans need to know that their government is there to support them without hesitation. "

Representative Kay Granger (TX-12) also weighed in on the bill, saying, "Our nation is facing an unprecedented pandemic, and I am proud that Congress has reconvened to provide desperately needed resources and aid to the people. U.S,quot;.

Representative John Ratcliffe (TX-04) praised Americans for their actions during the outbreak, as the country does its part in trying to prevent further spread of the virus.

"As Americans do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they have made huge personal sacrifices in the name of health and safety for the entire country," Ratcliffe said.

"It is no secret that I do not normally support radical legislative packages that cost billions of dollars. But this pandemic presents us with dire and radical circumstances at a level that I hope we will never have to face again in our lives. Due to the gravity of the situation in the one that has placed us the coronavirus pandemic, I support the Coronavirus, Aid, Aid and Economic Security Act that was approved today, "he added.

Representative Lance Gooden (TX-05) added: "This bill will give people the resources they need and will get them to them quickly. At a time when small business owners and working families face dire uncertainty On how to pay your bills, I am proud to have voted in favor of this historic aid package. We are going to get our economy back on track and we will be stronger than ever. "

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill on Friday.