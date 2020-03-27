Virat Kohli & # 39; boss & # 39; Cricket Player Says Ravi Shastri – Sky Cricket Podcast | Cricket News

We also hear from England hitter Jonny Bairstow and Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle plus, will IPL 2020 take place?





Virat Kohli leads the Indian cricket team, says Ravi Shastri

%MINIFYHTMLdf51dad871e7b4f0c78ea4417f42a0b711% %MINIFYHTMLdf51dad871e7b4f0c78ea4417f42a0b712%

Virat Kohli is the "boss,quot; of the Indian cricket team and has been instrumental in its success and its renewed focus on fitness, head coach Ravi Shastri told the Sky Cricket Podcast.

India ranks first in the ICC testing rankings and only below England in the ODI rankings, with Captain Kohli as the driving force, according to Shastri.

Shastri took over as head coach in 2017, but says his job is just to "take the load off,quot; Kohli, who has led his county to a world record of 12 consecutive test victories in his own country.

"The captain is the boss, I always think so," Kohli told Rob Key, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on a show you can download here or listen on the next player.

"As far as I'm concerned, the coaching staff's job is to prepare the boys in the best possible way to get out there and play brave, positive and brave cricket."

"The captain leads from the front. Yes, we are there to take the load off, but you leave him to do his job in the middle. The captain sets the tone and is encouraged to set the tone. In the middle, he controls the show. .

"When you talk about fitness, leadership came from above and that is Virat. He is not a guy to mess around with."

Kohli's excellent physical condition has spread to other players in India.

"He woke up one morning and said if 'I want to play this game, I want to be the fittest player in the world and compete against the best in all conditions' and let his body suffer a lot.

"It wasn't just the training but the sacrifices he made with his diet. I could see that change was happening all the time. He got up one day and said 'Ravi, I'm a vegetarian!'

"When you set those standards, you infect others. Test cricket for us is the most important way. It is the benchmark. We want to set standards."

India's one-day series at South Africa's home was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Indian Premier was delayed until at least April 15.

5:02 The highlight of the third day of the second Test when New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets to complete a 2-0 series sweep. The highlight of the third day of the second Test when New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

However, Shastri believes that resting from the cricket treadmill is not a bad thing, saying he noted the weariness among his players during his New Zealand tour, in which they were shutout 3-0 in an ODI series and defeated 2- 0 in the Test Series

"I could see in the New Zealand series that the cracks came with mental fatigue and fitness," added Shastri, who played 80 Tests and 150 ODI for India between 1981 and 1992. "The amount of cricket we have played in the last 10 the months began to take their toll.

"Boys like me and some of the support staff left India on May 23 to go to the World Cup and have been home alone for 10-11 days.

"Imagine the cost it has had for the players who play all three forms and all the travel involved with that. It has been difficult."

2:55 Jonny Bairstow hopes that cricket will be able to adapt to all formats of the game this summer despite the coronavirus outbreak. Jonny Bairstow hopes that cricket will be able to adapt to all formats of the game this summer despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus could still mean that the IPL will not take place in 2020, making England hitter Jonny Bairstow unable to resume his initial partnership with David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bairstow and Warner shared representations of four centuries for the franchise last period, including one of 185 when both hitters scored tons against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

"It was an amazing experience. I played against Dave (Warner) but then I played with him, it was fascinating to get an idea of ​​what T20 cricket is like," Bairstow told the podcast.

"He has played that role (as a pantomime villain) in international cricket, trying to get under the skin of the opposition but in an environment he had never been in before, he couldn't have asked for much more."

"He was very friendly and helpful, whether it was the opposition we were playing against or the pitches we were playing against."

3:09 Bairstow explains how he is dealing with life in isolation after Sri Lanka's England cricket tour was postponed. Bairstow explains how he is dealing with life in isolation after Sri Lanka's England cricket tour was postponed.

Also on the Sky Cricket Podcast India Special …

Harsha Bhogle on how India Women's race to the final of the T20 World Cup has had an impact on the country and whether she believes the IPL will take place this year

Shastri on how he tries to ease pressure on players in big games, plus his favorite comments

How Nasser hussain He has cleaned the car and mowed the lawn, but can you name any Katy Perry songs?