"Vicky always gives me the feeling of papa wali,quot; – Sunny Kaushal

If there is a brother duo in our industry that surprises us with their work and weakens our knees with their smoking appearance, it is none other than Vicky and Sunny Kaushal. While Vicky has already proven her worth with her great work on film, Sunny has also entered show business and made a name for herself. In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, we asked Sunny about her bond with Vicky and the young actor was quite a compliment to his older brother.

Sunny says she discusses a lot of work with Vicky for obvious reasons, since she's been in the industry now as an actor for almost five years. And he jokes saying that, Vicky comes to him to discuss any work that hasn't happened yet. He said: "I want to say that he has won a national award. Very strange, I tell you that I only have one year and four months of chhota for him, we should be like friends, but he always behaves like an older brother. Sometimes, in some situations, I fear him more than dad. Of course, pyaar bhi bahut hai hum dono mein. I always felt that Vicky has a wide variety of understanding of emotions and even though he doesn't project much in real life. His EQ is very good as in a scene where you can think of things and ways that you normally wouldn't. "

Sunny also remembers the times she used to land in Vicky's room to make some suggestions on how she should portray a scene during auditions: "I have come to him before going to various auditions and asked him, brother, your kaise yeh karega and when he said options that was like wow, I didn't think that way. Abhi Thoda Kam Ho Gaya Hai. movies ke liye kabhi-kabhi I go to him for suggestions. "

Recalling Vicky's reaction to his first performance as Himmat (Gold) on the big screen, Sunny says, "I think he cried in the theater but didn't show it. When he came out in the interval, his eyes were wet. My mom and me Dad was, of course, crying. Vicky was very proud. He has always been very proud. He always gives me the feeling of papa wali.

And surprisingly, like every sibling duo, their taste in movies doesn't match. Sunny says that although she would like a movie, Vicky will surely not like it. But yes, he also feels insecure as an actor when he sees Vicky's best work: "When I saw it in Sanju, I am not ashamed to say that it is the first time that I feel insecure as an actor." Although my favorite performance by Vicky is Deepak from Masaan. "