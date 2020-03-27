ViacomCBS withdraws financial guidance on Coronaviurs pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLaba9acdb2f18b65ed3f5d728063f42f911% %MINIFYHTMLaba9acdb2f18b65ed3f5d728063f42f912%

ViacomCBS has joined the list of companies withdrawing the financial guidance, saying the coronavirus could have a material, but still impossible to quantify, impact on its operations.

He cited the postponement of theatrical releases at the national and international levels; cancellation or rescheduling of sports events transmitted by the company; and delays on television and filmed entertainment programming.

"The magnitude of the impacts will depend on the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of federal, state, local and foreign government actions and consumer behavior in response to the pandemic and such government actions," The company said in a filing with the SEC.

Walt Disney, Comcast, Discovery, Sony and others have warned of the impact.

Due to the evolving and uncertain nature of this situation, we cannot estimate the full extent of the negative impact on ViacomCBS's operating results, cash flows and financial position, including revenue from filmed advertising and entertainment, particularly in the medium mid-term. "

But he observed a larger audience at cable and broadcast properties and said he is using his in-depth content library to partly mitigate the impact of production delays. You are also actively seeking cost savings to offset some anticipated loss of income.

ViacomCBS reaffirmed its expectation of achieving $ 750 million of merger-related cost synergies in the next three years. The company is also reaffirming its expectation of having approximately 16 million paid home streaming subscribers and approximately 30 million monthly active users on Pluto TV by the end of 2020.

It also corrected its debt situation: access to a committed $ 3.5 billion revolving line of credit maturing in January 2025 that is available for general corporate purposes and to support outstanding business papers, if any. As of March 26, it had not drawn on its revolving line of credit and has approximately $ 932 million of short-term debt, including $ 732 million of outstanding commercial paper and $ 200 million of short-term bank loans. The company has upcoming corporate debt maturities in the next 12 months of $ 300 million in February 2021 and $ 500 million in March 2021.