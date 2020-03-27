ViacomCBS, after Comcast, Dinsey, Announces Sale of $ 2.5 Billion Debt – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1b0a36c69cdd6b82c19d3def8d02dac611% %MINIFYHTML1b0a36c69cdd6b82c19d3def8d02dac612%

ViacomCBS is the latest media conglomerate to tap into the debt market, announcing plans to raise $ 2.5 billion by selling notes.

Disney raised $ 6 billion last week and Comcast $ 4 billion earlier this week, as companies in relatively strong positions seek to build a cash cushion against the economic uncertainty of an expanding coronavirus pandemic.

ViacomCBS will sell $ 1.25 billion 4.75% senior notes maturing in 2025 and $ 1.25 billion at 4.95% senior notes maturing in 2031. The sale is expected to close on April 1.

ViacomCBS said it intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding debt.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley are managing the sale.

Other companies, such as Discovery and AMC Entertainment, have begun taking advantage of revocation lines of credit, basically loans that are assigned and available but remain there until they are withdrawn. Companies begin to pay interest when they take advantage of it.

ViacomCBS senior unsecured debt is currently rated BBB (stable) by Fitch Ratings, Baa2 (stable) by Moody’s Investors Service, and BBB (negative) by S&P Global Ratings.