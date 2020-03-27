Venezuela's only telecommunications satellite is lost in space

BOGOTA – Venezuela's only telecommunications satellite strayed from its orbit and stopped working, creating a logistical headache for the South American nation with liquidity problems.

The Chinese-built satellite was launched with great fanfare in 2008 under the supervision of former President Hugo Chávez, who said the six-ton ​​machine would help "build 21st century socialism,quot; and contribute to Venezuela's "independence and sovereignty,quot; .

But as Chávez's socialist revolution decays under U.S. sanctions and years of economic mismanagement, the nation's treasured satellite is falling into space and has become useless three years before its expected due date of 2023. .

The satellite was helping to provide internet services to rural areas that are not connected to fiber optic cables, and was also being used to broadcast Venezuela's highly politicized state television channels to poor or rural households that do not have access to television. by cable.

"Now the government will need to turn to international satellite providers to distribute its content,quot; to the poorest Venezuelans, said William Peña, a Venezuelan journalist who specializes in telecommunications. But migrating to commercial satellites will cost millions of dollars and could be hampered by U.S. sanctions.

State television will continue to be broadcast through cable operators and outdated antennas. But Peña said it will be more difficult to access in some parts of the country where the telecommunications infrastructure is crumbling. A report published in 2018 by the Venezuelan National Telecommunications Commission noted that only six out of 10 homes in the country have paid television services such as cable or DirectTV.

The satellite's problems were first noticed on March 13, when ExoAnalytic Solutions, a California company that tracks global satellite traffic, reported that VeneSat-1 had drifted from its position 78 degrees west longitude over Venezuela and it was falling to the west.

The findings were also confirmed by AGI, a Pennsylvania-based satellite tracking company. Both companies found that the satellite deviated significantly from its scheduled course, with its orbit at least 50 km (30 mi) above the arc used by most telecommunications satellites.

Venezuela's science ministry confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the Simón Bolívar satellite, named after the hero of Venezuela's independence, was no longer operational. But he did not provide details on why he had gone crazy.

William Therien, vice president of engineering at ExoAnalytic Solutions, said the satellites could be forced out of their planned orbits by factors including overheating, component failure, or micro-meteor impact.

Analysts in Venezuela believe that the satellite could have been lost due to fuel shortages.

The satellite was placed in an orbital slot that was not ideal for providing services to Venezuela, which means that more fuel had to be spent to keep it on track.

"Many people in the industry thought it would not last the full 15 years," said Patrick Boza, a Venezuelan telecom consultant. "When this satellite went into orbit, more fuel was spent than usual trying to stabilize it."

The Venezuelan satellite was placed at 78 degrees west longitude, an orbital slot assigned to the nation of Uruguay. Peña said that in a better place, given Venezuela's geographic position, it would have been 68 degrees west.

But that space belonged to the Andean Community of Nations, a multinational bloc that Venezuela was in the process of abandoning because the group was pushing for a free trade agreement with the United States.

"Venezuela reached an agreement with Uruguay because it was an ideologically friendly nation," said Peña. "But it was not the ideal position. The satellite fell to ideological arrogance. "